The Bachelor's Delayed Season 22 Reveal Is... Completely Underwhelming

Emily Maynard’s ex is ready to wear his heart on his sleeve (again).

It what turned out to be the verbal equivalent of a shrug emoji, ABC on Thursday morning revealed that Bachelorette Season 8 runner-up Arie Luyendyk Jr. will be The Bachelor for Season 22, premiering at midseason. The announcement — which came on the heels of last week’s delayed reveal, and after a series of teasey tweets by series creator Mike Fleiss — was made on Good Morning America.

A 35-year-old auto racing driver, Luyendyk Jr. vied for Maynard’s hand in 2012, but she ultimately chose Jef Holm. At the time, Maynard opted to forgo her final date with Luyendyk Jr., instead telling him that her heart belonged to Holm. Three months later, Maynard and Holm called off their engagement.

WATCH: A look back at @ariejr‘s journey on Season 8 of the @BacheloretteABC, before becoming the newest Bachelor!@BachelorABC #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/p0RIRGr5Xg — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 7, 2017

Luyendyk Jr.’s casting comes nearly a week after the new Bachelor was first expected to be announced on the Sept. 1 GMA. At the time, Bachelorette Season 13 runner-up Peter Kraus was considered a shoo-in, but Fleiss took to social media earlier this week to reveal that Kraus would “probably not” get a second chance at finding small-screen love, after all.

