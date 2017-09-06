Veep to End With Season 7

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the team behind HBO’s Veep have put a term limit on Selina Meyer: The comedy will end after its upcoming seventh season, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Emmy-winning series’ final run of 10 episodes will air in 2018.

Star Louis-Dreyfus tells the site that Season 7 is a clear stopping point for the show, adding that she and showrunner David Mandel agree that “We don’t want to repeat ourselves our wear out our welcome. The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series.”

In July, Mandel told TVLine that Season 7 would feature the return of Usman Ally’s Al Jaffar — despite Selina’s having broken up with him in an attempt to dump her “Muslim baggage” in advance of another presidential bid — as well as Matt Walsh’s Mike, who was fired in the Season 6 finale.

Season 7 likely will chronicle Selina’s fourth run at the Oval Office, this time against her former staffer, Jonah.

After the Season 6 finale aired in June, Mandel hinted to TVLine that the show’s swan song was “something we’re going to be talking about very soon. We’re starting to think about an end game because, like anything else, we want to go out our way.”