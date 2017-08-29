Animal Kingdom Season 2 Finale Recap: Backstab to the Future

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Animal Kingdom.
Savvy viewers didn’t need the promo for the Season 2 finale of Animal Kingdom to hint at a death, all they had to do was watch the dozen episodes that led up to it. Hell, even just the one before! In it, Baz, having learned that Smurf had been screwing over her family, had gotten her locked up; she’d had the foresight to undermine his coup by giving her power of attorney to J; Lucy had been revealed to be far more cunning than Baz (or we) would have suspected; and Pope… poor, messed-up Pope had filled Lena’s trust fund in preparation for his suicide. So, who was on the wrong end of the gunshots heard in the teaser? And what did you think of “Betrayal”? Read on. We’ll cover the hour’s big twists, then you can assign a letter grade and discuss.
‘I WANT WHAT’S MINE’ | As the episode began, Baz suggested to Lucy that they go to Tijuana and start looking for a place to settle down. In response, she went a step further, saying they shouldn’t bother coming back afterwards. But no, Baz wasn’t ready, and he wouldn’t be till he got back “everything that bitch took” from him — including the properties J now controlled. Meanwhile, in the big house, Smurf found herself surrounded by the protection her grandson had bought her (via that envelope she had him deliver). At Casa Cody, Pope was busy warning J about Baz when he realized it was the teen’s graduation the next day. For her part, Nicky was unsure whether she’d pass — or stab her visiting father. But that didn’t stop her from planning an after-party. At Deran’s bar, he calculated that he could launder three grand a week without raising any red flags. Natch, he and Craig remained hopeful that J would continue paying their “property manager” salaries.
Later, Pope was playing father figure to Lena when Smurf phoned J and assured him he needn’t worry about Baz yet. “He’s not as smart as he thinks he is,” she cracked. The one J should keep an eye on is Pope, she added, since sometimes he can’t help but hurt people. When Baz took J to Smurf’s lawyer to “fix” the power-of-attorney sitch, the lawyer was a no-show, tipped off by her client (who’d been tipped off by her grandson). Furious, Baz told a horrific story about J’s mother having been raped — and Smurf’s cold reaction to it (she was angry that her daughter had blown a deal) — to illustrate how little he could count on Grandma to protect him. (And suggested that the rapist was J’s father.) Back behind bars, Smurf was disturbed to learn that she’d be an inmate for at least six months or a year — maybe 20 to life. But the lead detective was willing to cut her a deal if she sold out her boys, especially Pope, since he hit six banks in one day.
‘NEVER TRUST AN OUTSIDER TO DO THE RIGHT THING’ | To Nicky’s surprise, she learned that she was going to graduate after all. From school, she and J headed to a family meeting so tense that everybody should have been frisked beforehand. Right off the bat, Baz made the mistake of saying he hadn’t let Craig and Deran in on his plan to take down Smurf, because hello — who would, given that their mommy issues are so severe, they could keep a team of shrinks working overtime for decades? Things only got worse when he asked J what he intended to do with the assets, and J, in turn, questioned what had been in the other vaults of his grandma’s that they’d emptied. And where was that stuff, anyway? In no time, fingers were pointed; blame, placed; and punches, thrown… just in time for Lena to walk in. (If that kid isn’t already scarred for life… !)
The following day, Pope told Baz how troubled and scared Lena was. True to form, Baz just asked his brother to look after the kid while he was in Tijuana and angrily ordered him to be more supportive of him in front of the other Codys. Visiting Smurf in the pen, J asked if she knew who his father was. She insisted that Baz was just trying to mess with his head and instructed him to have Baz come by, as she was preparing to strike a deal… and not with him. When Baz did show up, she suggested that he ask Pope about Catherine, that maybe Pope never got over Cath choosing Baz over him, that Pope would always love his mother more than he does Baz.
‘NOT ONE OF YOU EVER THOUGHT ABOUT ME!’ | Speaking of Pope, he was at that moment in a fetal position in the shower. Already stretched close to the point of snapping, he answered the phone to hear his mother warn him that Baz knew about Catherine and “would be coming for you.” Holy crap — she was flippin’ setting up Pope to take out Baz for her!!! Arming himself, Pope ran to Deran and Craig, and asked them to take care of Lena if anything happened to him. (Has Baz ever done or said anything that parental?) While this dire s— was going down, Nicky broke into a classmate’s house to steal back a jacket, and in a rage, demolished a bulletin board full of the girl’s achievements. (And she was just getting warmed up.)
For an intense moment, it appeared that Pope had returned to his own place intending to kill Baz. But then he threw away his bullets — guilt eating away at him, he still wanted to die, even if it meant leaving Lena. When Baz found him, Pope admitted to killing Catherine and reminded him that he’d stolen her away only to punish Smurf for not letting him be with Lucy. Baz had never thought about what it would do to Pope — no one ever thought about him. Miraculously, instead of pull the trigger, Baz told Pope he loved him and promised to take care of him always. At the same time, Nicky and J’s robbery went up in smoke when an old man (grandpa?) happened upon them and, even after being pushed down the stairs, managed to give Nicky a flesh wound.
Off the insanity going on with his family, Craig bailed. Deran wouldn’t, though; he’d promised to stay behind and look after Lena. (Good on him.) Lucy convinced Baz to go, too, but just as they were about to drive off into the night, someone emerged from the darkness and shot him! After Lucy snuck off, telling her fading-fast lover she couldn’t stay as the cops arrived, we flashed to her and Marco retrieving from Baz’s “bank” all the leftover loot from Smurf’s vaults! Da-amn!
So, what did you think of “Betrayal”? Hoping Baz will pull through? Grade the episode in the poll below, then hit the comments.
I’m thinking (and really really really hoping) he will pull through! I love Scott speed man and baz has always been my favorite! I believe that him getting shot will serve as the trigger for the events of the next season, and the codys will go to war with Lucy and Marco. However, that won’t be possible if baz does not tell his bros where the money is because they will have no way of realising that it is gone, and that Lucy and Marco took it. Now there is the possibility that he could just tell one of them on his deathbed, but that would be some pretty bad writing in my opinion. I will still love this show even if baz dies, but I feel like it will be a serious blow to the quality of the show if he dies(that’s just my opinion). All in all, good episode!
The one thing, I know they implied J was the shooter, but I hope they remember we remember that a black hoodie is a regular part of J’s wardrobe. As Lucy is scarier than we knew, I more suspect it was Marco. Plus, Smurf only had J on early lessons of using a gun, she had been shifting to the get other people to do your dirty work lesson. Plus, where was Lena? J wouldn’t risk that.
makes sense it was the girl he was with to me……also how much did he get from the storage unit cash????was it ever clarified
I think Lucy set it up. Baz and Lucy had already made plans to go to Mexico so she had time to set up the murder. I watched this episode twice in a row and I realized how persistent Lucy was to still leave for Mexico that night. She was looking all around and handed Baz the keys (maybe a signal), then she gives the hit man time to run up on Baz as she grabs Baz’ chin and makes him look at her for several seconds!
Baz is my favorite..please don’t have him die and write him off..lethim come back for real revenge
I didn’t see Baz getting shot.I hope he lives & he can and the other brothers get her!! She set him up!! If Baz dies they blame on Pope. No good!
I loved the animal kingdom season 2 finale. Bazz has went off his rocker and watching J stand up for his self was great but Smurf needs to be out to deal with baz and get her life back…her with the boys males the show even more intense in kinda like she’s the mommy that loves too much in an odd way,a little to close for comfort but it’s what keeps their connection on the show.
I hope Baz survives and the Cody crew wreaks havoc on Lucy and her whole family. Betrayal is unforgiveable!! Burndown the whole family tree!!
I really really hope baz is not dead Lena needs a father. Hope pope comes and fines him and gets him help. I hope the Cody boys nail Lucy and Marco to the wall. Low down snakes in my opinion. J needs to grow up and get his thinking straight he acts like a robot to smurf and well she deserves everything she gets for screwing over them. Bad is in my opinion the true leader here and without him the rest is just lost.
you’re right; lena does need a father. thankfully, pope is that father. baz is trash.
jay is a child. he’ll grow up eventually. but i think for an 18 year old to be dropped into this mess of a family, he’s doing beautifully.
Part of the reason I hope baz survives is that it could bring him closer to Lena in the next season, I think that would be some beautiful writing! Maybe they could say the only reason he was able to hold on was because of her or something! I dunno, I think that it would be a good direction!
I didn’t understand who the shooter was///Also this is a show more suited for Amazon or Netflix. I hate waiting each week, I loved the 1st season because I watched it all at once. This is not a “weekly” show. This is a show that is so much better binged watched…If they could do that, curse more, make it more UNRATED it would be up for all types of awards.
I think it was marco
Wow!!! Love Scott Speedman so Baz better live!!
Plsss don’t kill off Baz he has become a fan favorite. I love the Cody’s and Animal Kingdom. My opinion it would be a big huge mistake if they decide to really kill off Baz. It would be devastating to all the fans that watch Animal Kingdom even if Baz isn’t they’re favorite character. He’s a very important part of the Cody brothers. I seriously think if Baz dies the ratings will drop and will cause the cancellation of this amazing show I love watching!!! Plsss don’t Kill Baz
I expected more. They should make the season finale (and season openers) 2 hours.
baz is such a piece of crap for how he treats his daughter that i simply can’t care whether he lives or dies. one touching moment with pope-the-killer-rapist doesn’t make me give any more of a crap about baz.
and when will jay’s crappy girlfriend overdose already? honestly, at this point, i only care about deran. the rest of them can die.
I love this show and already can’t wait for the next season. I think it was Marco who shot Baz but Pope will probably get blamed for it. I hope Baz doesn’t die but he sure deserved to get shot.