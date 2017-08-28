Hawaii Five-0 Boss Offers a 'Taste' of Steve and Danny's Season 8 Adventure

Here is something fun and different for Hawaii Five-0 viewers to sink their teeth into, as the summer hiatus winds to an end: the pie-in-the-sky restaurant unofficially dubbed Steve’s may take steps closer to becoming a reality during Season 8.

During TVLine’s Fall Preview Q&A with Five-0 showrunner Peter M. Lenkov, we asked which interpersonal dynamic, given all the between-seasons cast churn, has been “popping” for him on the dailies thus far. And his mind immediately went to a tried-and-true twosome. “The thing that’s really fun has to do with how Danny and McGarrett (played by Scott Caan and Alex O’Loughlin) have talked about opening this restaurant,” he said.

With Kono off chasing sex traffickers and Chin Ho busy launching a San Francisco branch of Five-0 when Season 8 opens (on Friday, Sept. 29 on CBS), “A big part of last year and this year is talking about people’s legacies and what they leave behind,” Lenkov explained, “and [Steve and Danny] sort of start this side project” — related to the aforementioned Steve’s Restaurant — “which is a lot of fun for them to be doing.”

Of course, successfully opening up a restaurant is a daunting proposition even for business partners of like minds, let alone two guys with strong, oft-clashing opinions. So don’t go booking your reservation via Open Table just yet.

“It’s a longterm thing,” Lenkov affirms. “And who knows — the way they’re sort of going at each other, and given their different points of view with regards to building this business as something to retire into, it may never even happen! Because it’s just one hurdle after another.”

But in success, I suggested, maybe the stage can be set for a workplace sitcom offshoot that would cause less wear-and-tear to Alex O’Loughlin’s famously weary joints? “Yeah, down the road,” Lenkov responded with a laugh. “Many years down the road. Season 15!”

