Black Mirror Season 4 Details: Robots, Spaceships and a Creepy New Trailer

Ready to get freaked out by technology again? Good, because Black Mirror is back — and still scary as all hell.

Netflix’s bone-chilling sci-fi anthology is returning for a fourth season, and we have the first details on the six new episodes, along with a trailer that offers us lightning-quick glimpses of the horrors to come… including what looks like a Star Trek parody? (Between this, Star Trek: Discovery and The Orville, outer space is getting mighty crowded these days.)

“USS Callister” (directed by Sherlock and Doctor Who veteran Toby Haynes) takes place on a Trek-like spaceship manned by a cast of TV all-stars: Jesse Plemons (Friday Night Lights), Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother), Westworld‘s Jimmi Simpson and Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel.

No plot specifics have been released yet, but Season 4’s other episodes include:

* “Arkangel,” directed by Jodie Foster and starring Mad Men‘s Rosemarie DeWitt and an unsettling little blonde girl.

* The black-and-white woman-vs.-robot tale “Metalhead,” directed by Hannibal vet David Slade and starring Maxine Peake (the UK’s Shameless).

* “Hang the DJ,” directed by Tim Van Patten (Game of Thrones) and starring Broadchurch‘s Georgina Campbell and Peaky Blinders alum Joe Cole as a passionately entwined couple.

* “Black Museum,” starring Roots‘ Letitia Wright and Penny Dreadful‘s Douglas Hodge.

* “Crocodile,” starring Bloodline‘s Andrea Riseborough and Outlander‘s Andrew Gower.

Five of Season 4’s six episodes are written by series creator Charlie Brooker, with “USS Callister” co-written by Brooker and William Bridges (who co-wrote Season 3’s “Shut Up and Dance”).

So when can you get your next Black Mirror fix? Netflix will only say that Season 4 is “coming soon.”

Press PLAY on the trailer above for a sneak peek at Black Mirror Season 4, then drop your first impressions in a comment below.