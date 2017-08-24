Fall TV Preview

Hawaii Five-0 Season 8: Get a First Look at New Series Regulars Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale — Photos

By /

It’s time to meet Hawaii Five-0: The New Class.

TVLine has obtained the first images of Season 8 newbies Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale, both of whom will make their debut in the CBS procedural’s premiere next month. As previously reported, Banshee alum Rath will play Tani Rey, a hotel lifeguard who was kicked out of the Police Academy (despite being a first-rate candidate), and Koale (whose credits include Murder in the First and Salvation) comes on board as Junior Reigns, a former Navy SEAL who has just returned from serving his country and asks McGarrett for a job. 

Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 Photos
Launch Gallery

The pair, who arrive as full-fledged series regulars, were hired roughly three weeks after the news broke that original cast members Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park (who played Chin Ho and Kono) would not be back for Season 8 as a result of a contract dispute.

The further fill the sizable void left by Kim and Park, Five-0 recently promoted longtime recurring player Ian Anthony Dale (aka Kono’s husband Adam) to series regular.

Hawaii Five-0 kicks off Season 8 on Friday, Sept. 29 at 8/7c.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. Jess says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:48 PM

    It won’t fill the void. I don’t know why I even watch the show anymore. I miss the earlier seasons.

    Reply
  2. herbertsnow (@herbertsnow) says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:58 PM

    The ratings are going to tank.

    Reply
  3. Will says:
    August 24, 2017 at 1:00 PM

    Not sure it would fill the void, but the newbies are culturally diverse at least. Rath was great in Banshee.

    Reply
  4. Wrstlgirl says:
    August 24, 2017 at 1:14 PM

    Looking forward to new episodes.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 