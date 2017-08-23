Ask Ausiello: Spoilers on The Flash, Grey's Anatomy, This Is Us, Scandal, Supernatural, Lucifer, Chi Fire and More

Got a scoop request? An anonymous tip you’re dying to share? Send any/all of the above to askausiello@tvline.com
Question: Since Episode 5 of The Flash is called “Girls Night Out,” is there a chance the girls will actually speak to each other? And might they do so at a party in anticipation of a certain wedding? —Tatiana
Ausiello: Thanks for your question, Tats. (BTW, nice work on that Orphan Black finale.) Here’s what Flash EP Todd Helbing had to say about Ep 5: “It’s really fun. The girls [including a visiting Felicity Smoak] go and have a night out in Central City alone, without the guys. And they get into some trouble.” And to the second part of your Q about the possibility of the outing being a bachelorette party for the potential future Mrs. West-Allen, Helbing responds with a laugh, “Possibly.”
Question: Now that Quinn has replaced Olivia as the head of Scandal‘s Olivia Pope & Associates (aka OPA), will the name of the company change as well? —Jeffrey
Ausiello: It will indeed! I can confirm that when Scandal returns with its final season on Oct. 5, the sign on the outside of the office door will be changed to Quinn Perkins & Associates (aka QPA). And I can also confirm that Quinn has hired two new sleuths to work under her, and word on the street is they look a lot like these two fellas. BONUS SCOOP: The show’s third episode — directed by cast member Scott Foley — will largely focus on Fitz’s post-POTUS life in Vermont.
Question: Something new on This Is Us? —Jacob
Ausiello: New timeline alert! It looks like we will witness first-hand just how heinous Jack’s dad was to him as a kid because, rumor has it, the show is on the prowl for a young actor to play Milo Ventimiglia’s 10-year-old doppelganger.
Question: Did Elementary get a full-season order for Season 6? —Cobra
Ausiello: With CBS holding the Sherlock procedural until midseason, the network has thus far only commissioned 13 episodes. But that number could increase, especially if one of the Eye net’s new dramas flop. “There’s always a chance we could [return] earlier,” confirms EP Rob Doherty. “If we were, it stands to reason there might be additional episodes ordered. We are in ‘wait and see’ mode at the moment.” An added complication: This “could be our last season,” Doherty notes. “We’re not sure yet. We want to do everything we can do to keep it from being the last season. But we’ll see where we are in a few months.”
Question: Excited for Superstore to come back, but I have to know — did Brett survive the tornado?! –Allison
Ausiello: I’m not at liberty to reveal who did (or didn’t) survive last season’s twist(er)ed finale, but I can tell you that a Season 3 episode is titled “Sal is Dead.” So while the verdict is still out on Brett, I’m thinking it’s Sean Whalen’s recurring Cloud 9 employee that you should really be worried about.
Question: I almost don’t want to know the answer to this, but will we learn how Erinn Hayes’ Donna died on Kevin Can Wait? —Jen
Ausiello: Negatory. For the time being, the CBS sitcom plans to sidestep the specifics of Donna’s demise. “We haven’t addressed it in the story,” reveals exec producer Rob Long, who confirms the action will pick up a year after the character’s passing. “For right now, it’s really a story about a family [reeling] without a mother and [Kevin] dusting himself off and rejoining the work force.”
Question: Any possibility of having an all-girls mission during Season 6 of Arrow? —L.A.
Ausiello: “You know, we always talk about that — across all the shows. And it’s totally possible,” Arrow boss Marc Guggenheim answers. “But truth be told, I wouldn’t want to do it unless we could figure out a way to get Sara (played on Legends by Caity Lotz) in there as well. One of my favorite episodes was 406, where we had Speedy, Black Canary and Canary all fighting side-by-side-by side together, and that was a blast. Seeing three badass women was really, really awesome. [An all-girls mission] is on our ‘bucket list,’ but I really want to figure out a way to get Sara in there as well.”
Question: Once Upon a Time‘s second episode flashes back to Hook’s life after his and Emma’s “happy beginning,” Episode 4 is about Rumple/Belle. When do we get one about Regina? —Dawn
Ausiello: Regina is a “huge part” of Season 7’s early episodes, co-creator Adam Horowitz told Matt Mitovich, so during that stretch viewers will gather bits and pieces of her own life before the latest curse hit. “Her [-centric episode] will probably be Episode 6,” ventures co-creator Eddy Kitsis, “but she is in all the flashbacks for [Episodes] 2 and 3, significantly. Regina fans have no need to fear — she’s front and center as always.”
Question: Any scoop on Grey‘s Anatomy‘s Jo and Alex? —Brock
Ausiello: Don’t count out interloper Andrew just yet. Even though Jo seemed meh about his infatuation with her, Giacomo Gianniotti hints that his portrayer may make another go at it. “I think he just jumped the gun a bit,” the actor shares. “Jo just went through this crazy traumatic experience [with Alex]. It was so fresh. I think he should’ve waited a little bit. And if he does wait a little bit [before approaching her again] she might have more of an open mind.”
Question: Last season we saw Scorpion’s Sly campaign to be alderman. What is he getting into this season? —Stephanie
Ausiello: To kick off Season 4 on Monday, Sept. 25, Ari Stidham tells us, “There’s a good amount of Megan O’Brien in the first two episodes” — as in Sly’s wife/Walter’s sister, who died midway through Season 2. “The character (played by Camille Gauty) doesn’t come back, but there’s a lot of stuff for Sly as far as Megan goes.”
Question: Lethal Weapon Season 2 scoop, please. —Danielle
Ausiello: I can exclusively report that True Blood‘s Lynn Collins will recur in Season 2 as Molly. She’ll first appear in Episode 6, when she’ll show up as the lady friend of a guy named Jake (played by Linds Edwards, whom Nashville fans may recognize as Rayna’s stalker, Carl). Jake is Riggs’ best friend from childhood, and — fun fact! — Edwards is a good pal of Lethal star Clayne Crawford’s; the two even worked together on Rectify. Molly will be around for a “bunch of episodes,” showrunner Matt Miller tells TVLine, so naturally, we wondered if she is a romantic interest for the grieving cop? “It doesn’t start out that way,” Miller says. “It may evolve.”
Question: Season 6 of Major Crimes is coming. I was wondering if you can give us some scoop about the new season? —Ilona
Ausiello: The TNT drama is giving us a Philip Stroh origin story! A Season 6 episode (we’re guessing this one) will introduce us to the 16-year-old version of Billy Burke’s recurring villain.
Question: Please tell me there’s a chance Supernatural will do the right thing and give us some Crowley in Season 13. —April
Ausiello: Mark Sheppard may’ve closed the door on his character’s return, but the show hasn’t. “We love Mark,” executive producer Andrew Dabb tells TVLine. “We think he’s awesome, and he’s been great on the show. At this point in time, [his potential return] is a little up in the air. Where we took Crowley, where he ended up, made sense for us in a lot of different ways. I would never write off anyone coming back on the show, but I’d be lying to you if I said there were plans to bring him back in, like, Episode 3.”
Question: I’m dying for a scoop on Supernatural‘s animated episode. Will we actually meet ‘toon versions of Sam and Dean? Spoil me crazy, please! —Cordell
Ausiello: At Comic-Con, Jensen Ackles teased that the installment is “very Scooby-Doo-esque,” but “slightly darker.” And, yes, the boys will definitely get animated. (Ackles’ reaction to his cartoon self? “‘Yes!’ How cool is that? I grew up watching Scooby-Doo. Now I’m, like, on it.”) And while executive producer Andrew Dabb says the hour is “about as far outside of the box as we get” in Season 13, there is another fun adventure in store for the Winchesters. “We’ve got an episode coming up after our midseason break, which we’re essentially titling ‘Stakes on a Train,'” Dabb shares. “It’s our version of a train heist with vampires.”
Question: What’s next for Sylvie Brett (Chicago Fire) and Antonio Dawson (Chicago PD)? Will we see them together again soon? — Marybelle
Ausiello: “We are going to reignite the flames that had died unexpectedly last season, because we really like Jon Seda and Kara Killmer’s chemistry,” Fire showrunner Derek Haas tells TVLine. “They will be seeing each other again under trying circumstances and deciding, ‘Maybe we were too quick to walk away from each other. We’re at different times in our lives now.’ They’re going into this second time with eyes wide open.”
This AAnd That…
♦ The title of Lucifer Episode 5 is “Chloe Does Lucifer.” Commence speculating about possible alternate meanings.
♦ Mini-Blind Item: A relatively new and popular one-hour drama series is about to venture outside its wheelhouse and dabble in the supernatural.
♦ ‘Memba that whole social media kerfuffle a few months ago wherein The Blacklist‘s Megan Boone kinda-sorta shaded NBC for its Red-centric promos? Well, I asked NBC chairman Robert Greenblatt if he had seen Boone’s tweets (he confirmed that he had) and what he thought of them. “I really don’t have anything to say about it,” he responded. “It’s not a discussion that bodes well for anybody. The show is still on, it’s one of our classics and I think she’s amazing.”
♦ Did you hear? I have a book coming out on Sept. 12. I’m really proud of it. You can pre-order it here. I’m also going on a book tour, and a few very special guests are tagging along. See graphic below for details! (Additional reporting by Andy Swift, Kim Roots, Ryan Schwartz and Vlada Gelman)
Omg I bet that mini blind item is Riverdale!!
Me too. It’s the first thing that came to my mind when I read it.
And if it’s so not like the Archie of my youth, I might give it a try…not that they care about oldies viewing numbers.
However…I did answer the phone in the 90’s with someone on the other end wanting to take a survey about Jag. When I told them I was the older viewing public and not of interest to them, they rushed to assure me they were looking for all ages, and so kept me on the phone for 45 minutes asking minucia questions about the show and characters.
Who knows? Maybe someone wants to know, to the upper demographic, that sounds like fun.
I’ve seen talk already about Riverdale possibly going the Supernatural route, so the mini- blind item is probably about that show. Personally not too excited about this if it’s true.
Just add canon-ready Sabrina the Teenage Witch!!!
Agree with you all, that’s exactly what I immediately thought.
Please, please, please introduce Sabrina and other teens from across Sweetwater River.
My thought too. I would welcome Sabrina, but would need serious convincing of ANY zombie story lines. (Enough with zombies already…)
Ditto!
““We’ve got an episode coming up after our midseason Error: Break shortcode syntax invalid, which we’re essentially titling ‘Stakes on a Train,’””
Well, I hope they don’t have a midseason error! :P
I don’t understand that. What does it mean?
“Under Siege 2” but with vampires. Really a B movie with the guys fighting vampires on a train.
Jo-Deluca, Maggie-Jackson.. Are the greys writers okay? Why throw away long standing, developed pairings like Jolex and Japril for couples no one wants? They are on such fertile grounds with both these pairings with Alex knowing about Jo’s husband and Japril’s Montana hookup – they can both be on the path to recovery that majority of the people want, deserve and would feel like is earned but instead we’re being given one love triangle after another which is the most tedious tv trope anyway.
Couple that with the odds and the fan support heavily biased in both cases, why bother with it? Im not even adding the Mer-Nathan-Megan triangle which is also pretty much happening. This is tired storytelling and fans 14 seasons in deserve better. Last season was AWful and these spoilers arent giving me much hope for the upcoming one either.
As far as Maggie and Jackson…I would better money that Jackson will not be among the living for much longer. Shonda is a vindictive person and she strikes me as the type of boss who gets very involved in her workers personal lives. And it turns out Mr. Williams is a bit of a lying, cheating douche. Both Maggie and April will probably be single by the end of the season.
lmao that made me laugh. Not that Im exactly sure whats happening in his personal life or if any of that is true but Shonda firing someone for being a cheater irl would be hysterical considering she’s made more than 80% percent of the characters on her show cheaters for absolutely no good reason (somehow jackson, april and maggie have escaped that so far).
As much as I dont want to see even a second of canon “Jaggie”, I’d hate if they killed Jackson off. I like Jackson & have spent a good chunk of time rooting for Japril. Also Im tired of all these fatherless children – its becoming weird and sad.
This is a serious long-shot, but could the mini-blind item be about This is Us?
No. That wouldn’t even make sense. It’s about Riverdale which is based on Archie comics.
That was my first thought, too. It could be something to do with William. The producers have already said he’ll still be a factor in Season 2.
It would be a bummer for it to be Elementary’s last season with only 13 episodes! Hopefully they will give it a good send off if it is. Pre-ordered the book and excited to read it!
So I’m assuming that the girls in ‘Girls Night Out’ are Iris, Caitlin, Felicity, and Cynthia. It doesn’t seem like Jesse is back yet and no news of any other female cast members from other shows joining in. They should do a ‘Boy’s Night Out’ version too.
In addition, it would be actually really refreshing to have Iris and Caitlin interact without any of the guys around. I can think of maybe two times that’s happened in the show.
I have a feeling the boys will be doing their own thing while the girls are out, you can check out @whatsfilming for more on that.
As for Iris and Caitlin… The latter wanted Iris to be murdered last season, so I hope they resolve that before suddenly making them friends.
I wouldn’t count on it. I hope it’s not an organized thing because the three or four girls deciding to hang out themselves would be kind of strange given that none of them seem that close with each other.
Who’s Cynthia?
Cisco’s girlfriend. Supposedly, she’s around in the first half of the season.
Gypsy
Bring that book up to the new Bookstore in downtown Hartford as part of new Hartford campus of the University of Connecticut! We’d love to see you up here!
Hear Hear!!
So ready for Iris to have her bachelorette! I really hope G-psy (i really wish her name wasn’t a slur) and Cecile are involved as well.
Why is her name a slur? That’s her name in the comics. ..
I’m hoping that Marc means that they want to include the Danvers sisters in their all girls team up (Maggie to, if Floriana’s available and Lena if they need some more technical help). I’m already hoping to see Alex being a part of the four show crossover this time.
I would def love Danvers sister’s and maggie but seeing as they barely know each other…
I really want Alex to be more involved in crossover too.
I’m looking forward to the girls going out and having fun together on the Flash (and possibly coming into contact with a female villain and working together to save the day…). If it is Iris’ bachelorette party, perhaps Cecile will tag along with Iris, Caitlin, and Felicity. That would be awesome, and such a nice change for the show.
Who is voicing the Scooby Gang in Supernatural?
Maybe it Matthew Lillard (as shaggy) and frank welker (As Fred and Scooby) and Kate Micucci (as Velma) and Grey Gelisle (as Daphne) cus they voiciing the Scooby Gang at the present also i hope Scrappy Doo will turn up
I’m hoping that will be the case.
A Sara/Felicity/Dinah team-up would be fun. I’m not holding my breath that it will ever happen though.
.
And yeah, definitely a bachelorette party for Iris.
According to Guggenheim he doesn’t want to do a team up because there aren’t enough badass women on Arrow. Thea/Felicity/Dinah/Lyla… He’d rather not do one because Sara can’t be in it. That’s such a BS response because Sara is doing her own thing on her own show. I don’t get why the ladies on Arrow need her… You don’t need a mask to be a badass.
Not exactly what he said, though I admit it was worded poorly. But I was not speaking for MG in any case, I was speaking for myself, and as someone who is a big fan of both Sara and Felicity, I think a Sara/Felicity/Dinah team up would be fun. So would the foursome you mention, or hey, just a Felicity/Dinah teamup, since Lyla is recurring and Thea seems to barely be on the show anymore. So no, I don’t think Sara is needed, and it’s unfortunate that he phrased his answer in such a way, but as someone who is a big fan of the character, I love the idea of including her.
It’d be OK if they could include her – I really don’t care. But the way he phrased it means they don’t want to do a team up if they can’t include Sara. Which tells me they really don’t want to do one at all. And it annoys me that the only characters he mentioned who were ‘badass’ were all masked characters. Felicity/Lyla and Thea without masks are still badasses.
Possible re-imaging of the Birds of Prey just saying as they carnt use the dc batman characters
Guggenheim’s answer was so dumb. He doesn’t get that you don’t need to be a fighter to have a badass female team-up. Lyla/Thea/Dinah/Felicity should be enough to center an episode around. Why is Sara even necessary? She hasn’t been a part of Arrow for 3 years now…
He’s so stuck on this one idea that he fails to see potential. What a shame.
i could care less about Regina, or whoever she is in season 7 lol. here’s hoping she isnt taking others screen time
I so agree!!! Regina overkill basically ruined last season for me and is probably a big reason JMo left.
So… Spoiler Alert… Felicity Lives!
She’s been mentioned in previews since like June. Maybe don’t be THAT person.
all promos i have watched havent said anything about her being alive… though it is obvious. If you have link let me know.
and for the record ill be any person I want to be…
I’ll be so mad if Supernatural even thinks about recasting Crowley. If Mark Sheppard isn’t on board then I hope he stays dead.
Michael, best of luck with the book!
Question: Wasn’t there a recent blind item about a lead actor on a popular show on one of the big 4(5) networks coming out as gay? And when will we find out the other blind item about one a show killing off one of their leads in the premiere?
Elementary is a terrifically written and acted show that deserves to continue. However, the same was true of Person of Interest and CBS dumped that after 13 second season episodes. I am not hopeful, but hope I’m wrong.
PLEASE, love elementary
Hope they do all they can to keep it going
I can’t do without my TVLINE,so
glad I subscribed
Riverdale’s Halloween episode will be a stand alone “Afterlife With Archie” story. For those that don’t know “Afterlife” is an ongoing-ish series that brings the zombie apocalypse to Riverdale. Jughead is zombie zero.
Why is Marc Guggenheim bringing up Sara in a question about ARROW. We have Felicity, Thea, Dinah, and Lyla on the show. There are plenty of women to do a women-only team up episode. What is he smoking?
Wow that’s not the most supportive thing you could say about your sort of leading lady. Although can’t say I blame them. She is a one trick pony. If James Spader was out I would be too.