CBS Buys Quantico EP's Legal Drama

CBS is betting that Joshua Safran‘s newest project will be quite the smash.

The Peacock Net has bought Safran’s currently untitled legal drama, our sister site Deadline reports.

Safran (Quantico, Smash) will write the potential series, which will follow a powerful corporate attorney who signs on to defend her rich-yet-estranged husband when he is arrested for the long-ago — and still unsolved — murder of his first Mrs.

The official logline is below:

Susanna Strait, a wealthy New York corporate lawyer, is asked to move to Houston to help legendary criminal attorney Beau Gosse defend her husband, a real-estate baron arrested for the unsolved murder of his first wife. Confronting her life with new eyes, Susanna agrees on one condition: that Gosse’s exclusive firm let her take on pro bono criminal cases of underprivileged defendants, giving them access to resources previously reserved for the highest bidder.

Safran also will executive-produce, along with Aaron Kaplan (Life in Pieces) and Dana Honor (9JKL). Kapital Entertainment and CBS Studios will produce.

The former Quantico boss, who stepped down from being the ABC series’ showrunner in May, reacted to his good news Wednesday on Twitter: