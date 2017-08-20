Lucifer Makes Chloe a Promise Before Dying, in Deleted Season 2 Scene

Lucifer paid fatally poisoned Chloe one final hospital bedside visit before purposely dying himself, as seen in this deleted scene from Season 2 of the Fox drama.

In the midseason finale “A Good Day To Die,” Chloe (played by Lauren German) was on death’s doorstep, having been poisoned by Professor Carlisle (guest star Tim DeKay). With the not-so-good doctor himself now dead, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) got the idea to end his own life — temporarily, with help from Maze, Amenadiel and even Dr. Linda — so that he could track down Carlisle in Hell and procure the antidote formula.

Lucifer makes clear to Chloe his resolve to save her life in the clip above, which is among the extras to be found on Lucifer: The Complete Second Season, available on DVD this Tuesday, Aug. 22. All told, the DVD set includes deleted scenes, a gag reel, video of the cast’s 2016 Comic-Con panel and the featurette “Reinvention: Lucifer & The Mythology of Los Angeles.”

Lucifer Season 3, meanwhile, arrives Monday, Oct. 2, where it will now air an hour earlier, at 8/7c (leading into the new Marvel drama The Gifted; read our First Impression).

