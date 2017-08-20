Exclusive

Lucifer Makes Chloe a Promise Before Dying, in Deleted Season 2 Scene

By /

Lucifer paid fatally poisoned Chloe one final hospital bedside visit before purposely dying himself, as seen in this deleted scene from Season 2 of the Fox drama.

TV Stars Back at Work: Fall 2017 Photos
Launch Gallery

In the midseason finale “A Good Day To Die,” Chloe (played by Lauren German) was on death’s doorstep, having been poisoned by Professor Carlisle (guest star Tim DeKay). With the not-so-good doctor himself now dead, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) got the idea to end his own life — temporarily, with help from Maze, Amenadiel and even Dr. Linda — so that he could track down Carlisle in Hell and procure the antidote formula.

Lucifer makes clear to Chloe his resolve to save her life in the clip above, which is among the extras to be found on Lucifer: The Complete Second Season, available on DVD this Tuesday, Aug. 22. All told, the DVD set includes deleted scenes, a gag reel, video of the cast’s 2016 Comic-Con panel and the featurette “Reinvention: Lucifer & The Mythology of Los Angeles.”

Lucifer Season 3, meanwhile, arrives Monday, Oct. 2, where it will now air an hour earlier, at 8/7c (leading into the new Marvel drama The Gifted; read our First Impression).

Want more scoop on Lucifer, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. N.Kyl says:
    August 20, 2017 at 2:18 PM

    We need more Trixie/Lucifer scenes this coming season.

    Reply
  2. Iris says:
    August 20, 2017 at 2:21 PM

    Lovely scene, vintage Lucifer. Hopefully, season 3 will be as brilliant and hilarious as season 2.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 