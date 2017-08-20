Game of Thrones Star Reacts ('Oh God') to That Episode 6 Dragon Reveal

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for Sunday’s Game of Thrones.

Remember when we thought the worst thing a White Walker could do was turn a human into a scary, extremely dangerous, blue-eyed footsoldier of the dead? How quaint.

Sunday’s Game of Thrones (read full recap here) seemed to give the Night King’s forces the ultimate weapon when it revealed that Daenerys’ dragon Viserion — killed by a frozen spear thrown by the undead head honcho himself during the battle at Eastwatch — had been turned into a wight.

A really gigantic, flying, even-more-lethal-than-normal wight.

Jaime Lannister wasn’t even in the hour, but that didn’t stop Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau from opining on the herculean twist when TVLine chatted with him last week. Read on for his take on the zombie dragon, and what it might mean for — among other things — the Kingslayer’s call times in the future.

TVLINE | The white walker dragon is the craziest thing I have seen on this show. When you first found out about it, what was your reaction?

I was like, “Oh god, does that mean that we’re all going to turn into white walkers?” Because that’s a lot of time in makeup every morning. That was my first thought.

TVLINE | It feels like the kind of development that could take the show to another level, for lack of a better way to put it.

[Laughs] I stopped speculating a long time ago. I don’t know. I haven’t seen it. I can’t wait to watch that bit. I read it and I was like, “Holy… woah! That’s crazy!” And seriously, I was like, “God, I don’t want to be a white walker, because I don’t want to walk around like a zombie.” But who knows? It might be the last six episodes will just be [makes zombie-like groan]. [Showrunenrs] Dan [Weiss] and David [Benioff] could do that and just enjoy making us all be like that. “Yeah, today you’re going to be zombies, and that’s going to happen for the next 250 shooting days.” [Laughs]