TVLine Items: The Punisher's Pounding Teaser, Rizzoli Cop Turns Blue and More

“He’s coming. He’s coming to collect.”

It appears Marvel TV’s latest vigilante has some anger to work out in the new teaser for Netflix’s The Punisher. While smashing through a layer of concrete, the Punisher aka Frank Castle (played by Jon Bernthal, reprising his Daredevil role) growls “Memories… never hurt me. The past, it’s more than memories. It’s the devil you sold your soul to.”

The teaser was tacked onto the final episode of Netflix’s newest Marvel’s series, The Defenders, which debuted Friday morning (read our full recap).

Press PLAY on the video above, then scroll on down for more.

* Rizzoli & Isles alum Bruce McGill will recur in Season 3 of NBC’s Shades of Blue as Jordan Ramsey, the ruthless leader of an Intelligence Division unit, our sister site Deadline reports.

* ABC’s midseason sci-fi/refugee drama The Crossing has added Melinda McGraw (Outcast) in a key recurring role opposite Steve Zahn, Deadline reports.

* Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders has added Keong Sim (Glee) in the recurring role of Deputy District Attorney Lester Kuriyama, the second fiddle to Elizabeth Reaser’s DDA Pam Bozanich, THR.com reports.

* General Hospital‘s Robert Palmer Watkins, who took over the role of Dillon Quartermaine in 2015, has been let go from the ABC soap, Daytime Confidential reports.

* I’m Sorry has been renewed for Season 2 by TruTV, to premiere in 2018.

