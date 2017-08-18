TVLine Items: The Punisher's Pounding Teaser, Rizzoli Cop Turns Blue and More

By /

“He’s coming. He’s coming to collect.”

It appears Marvel TV’s latest vigilante has some anger to work out in the new teaser for Netflix’s The Punisher. While smashing through a layer of concrete, the Punisher aka Frank Castle (played by Jon Bernthal, reprising his Daredevil role) growls “Memories… never hurt me. The past, it’s more than memories. It’s the devil you sold your soul to.”

RELATEDThe Defenders Recap: Who Emerged as the All-Stars of TV’s Marvel Team-Up?

The teaser was tacked onto the final episode of Netflix’s newest Marvel’s series, The Defenders, which debuted Friday morning (read our full recap).

Press PLAY on the video above, then scroll on down for more.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Rizzoli & Isles alum Bruce McGill will recur in Season 3 of NBC’s Shades of Blue as Jordan Ramsey, the ruthless leader of an Intelligence Division unit, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATEDShades of Blue Taps Nick Wechsler for Season 3 Detective Role

* ABC’s midseason sci-fi/refugee drama The Crossing has added Melinda McGraw (Outcast) in a key recurring role opposite Steve Zahn, Deadline reports.

RELATEDABC Picks Up Sci-Fi Refugee, FBI/Magician Drama Pilots

* Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders has added Keong Sim (Glee) in the recurring role of Deputy District Attorney Lester Kuriyama, the second fiddle to Elizabeth Reaser’s DDA Pam Bozanich, THR.com reports.

RELATEDLaw & Order True Crime: Edie Falco Gets to Work in Menendez Murders Trailer

* General Hospital‘s Robert Palmer Watkins, who took over the role of Dillon Quartermaine in 2015, has been let go from the ABC soap, Daytime Confidential reports.

* I’m Sorry has been renewed for Season 2 by TruTV, to premiere in 2018.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 Comments
  1. qriffic says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:57 PM

    Damnit, I’d finally learned to like Watkins! He makes Kiki tolerable. And right after ditching Hayden – why am I still watching GH???

    Reply
  2. Tomm Huntre says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:06 PM

    – Nice Punisher teaser!
    – GH (be it the suits at ABC or FV) are making some real questionable cast moves. Rebecca Budig first followed by Robert Palmer Watkins and rumors of Kathleen Gatty?? What the hell is going on? And for what? To bring back an unneeded Steve Burton? Good God!! Someone that actually cares about this show needs to step in and quickly!!

    Reply
  3. GraeLeigh says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:19 PM

    Melinda McGraw in The Crossing? That intriguing show is now on my ‘to see’ list :D

    Reply
  4. Sawyer says:
    August 18, 2017 at 2:25 PM

    I’m Sorry is the funniest new comedy on TV right now! It’s great news to know there’s more coming.

    Reply
  5. Jason Paul says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:38 PM

    Yay for I’m Sorry. So smart and funny!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 