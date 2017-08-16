Code Black Ups Moon Bloodgood to Series Regular for Season 3

Code Black‘s new cast member Moon Bloodgood must have made a good impression: She’s already been promoted to series-regular status for the upcoming Season 3, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Bloodgood signed on to join the CBS medical drama back in June in the recurring role of tough-as-nails L.A. paramedic Rox Valenzuela, who’ll be saving lives alongside ride-along partner Dr. Willis, played by Rob Lowe. (Lowe’s character shifts his focus to field medicine in Season 3, either by ambulance or helicopter.) Now Rox will be a full-fledged member of the cast, starting with Season 3’s fourth episode.

This is just the latest cast reshuffling for Code Black, which added Scream‘s Tyler Perez as first-year resident Diego and said goodbye to Melanie Chandra, who’s played lesbian resident Malaya Pineda since Season 1. Plus, Nashville alum Chaley Rose will guest star in the Season 3 premiere (slated to air in early 2018) as a fresh resident who gets in way over her head.

Bloodgood has a TV medical past, having co-starred as doctor Anne Glass on all five seasons of TNT’s Falling Skies, which wrapped up in 2015. She also had regular roles on a pair of short-lived dramas —NBC’s Journeyman and ABC’s Day Break — along with a three-episode stint on USA’s Burn Notice.