Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Josh Groban to Guest-Star (And Sing!) in Season 3

After falling so low last season, has Rebecca Bunch found a new man to (ahem) raise her up?

The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will welcome chart-topping singer Josh Groban as a guest star in Season 3, TVLine has confirmed. Groban will play “a mysterious and helpful stranger” — and yes, he will sing.

Series star Rachel Bloom first broke the news with an Instagram post on Monday — but as she says, “it’s a secret so don’t tell anyone.”

@joshgroban is gonna be on #crazyexgirlfriend but it's a secret so don't tell anyone A post shared by Rachel Bloom (@racheldoesstuff) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

Groban confirmed the news with a tweet of his own on Monday evening, thanking Bloom for welcoming him to her “brilliant show.”

It’s not clear if Groban’s character might be a new love interest for Rebecca, but she’s definitely in the market for one. Last season of Crazy Ex left off with Rebecca getting ditched at the altar by another Josh: her longtime obsession, Josh Chan (Vincent Rodriguez III), who ran off to become a priest. (Bloom has teased that Season 3 will play like a “funny Fatal Attraction,” with Rebecca seeking revenge on her ex.)

Along with being a multi-platinum recording artist, Groban’s no stranger to the acting game, having appeared in episodes of Glee, The Office and Ally McBeal.

Excited to see Josh Groban on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend? Sing his praises in the comments.