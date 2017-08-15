Fall TV Preview
Josh Groban Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 3
Shutterstock

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Josh Groban to Guest-Star (And Sing!) in Season 3

By /

After falling so low last season, has Rebecca Bunch found a new man to (ahem) raise her up?

The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will welcome chart-topping singer Josh Groban as a guest star in Season 3, TVLine has confirmed. Groban will play “a mysterious and helpful stranger” — and yes, he will sing.

Series star Rachel Bloom first broke the news with an Instagram post on Monday — but as she says, “it’s a secret so don’t tell anyone.”

@joshgroban is gonna be on #crazyexgirlfriend but it's a secret so don't tell anyone

A post shared by Rachel Bloom (@racheldoesstuff) on

Groban confirmed the news with a tweet of his own on Monday evening, thanking Bloom for welcoming him to her “brilliant show.”

RELATEDCrazy Ex-Girlfriend Promotes Pair Ahead of Season 3

It’s not clear if Groban’s character might be a new love interest for Rebecca, but she’s definitely in the market for one. Last season of Crazy Ex left off with Rebecca getting ditched at the altar by another Josh: her longtime obsession, Josh Chan (Vincent Rodriguez III), who ran off to become a priest. (Bloom has teased that Season 3 will play like a “funny Fatal Attraction,” with Rebecca seeking revenge on her ex.)

Along with being a multi-platinum recording artist, Groban’s no stranger to the acting game, having appeared in episodes of Glee, The Office and Ally McBeal.

Excited to see Josh Groban on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend? Sing his praises in the comments.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Kay says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:34 AM

    This is FANTASTIC news! He seems like he’ll be a great fit with Crazy-Ex!

    Reply
  2. katsssblog says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:52 AM

    Like I wasn’t excited before this! Awesome! So looking forward to see new season.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 