Colbert Grills Anthony Scaramucci on Trump's Response to Charlottesville: 'Why Did It Take So Long?'

Stephen Colbert let The Mooch have the floor on Monday night, when former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci visited The Late Show for a wide-ranging (and often-awkward) conversation.

The Mooch began with an uncomfortable Game of Thrones reference, joking, “I’m like Arya Stark. I took a list of all your comedy writers, my kill list. And they’re all in the back, I wrote them all down.” (Colbert’s appropriately incredulous response: “So, you’re comedically threatening to kill people who work for me?”)

Colbert proceeded to grill Scaramucci about President Trump’s weak response to the events in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday, in which white supremacists gathered to protest the removal of a Confederate monument. After initially condemning violence, hatred and bigotry “on many sides” of the protest, Trump finally denounced racism and white supremacism in a speech on Monday.

“Let’s be fair to him today, though. He did condemn the Nazis today. Let’s be fair,” Scaramucci said, to which Colbert responded, “Two days later! Does he order his spine on Amazon Prime? Why did it take so long?”

Scaramucci also addressed his “adversarial” relationship with Trump’s former chief of staff, Reince Preibus, and Steve Bannon’s acceptance of white supremacist ideals in the White House: “What I don’t like is the toleration of it… I find it disgusting and reprehensible, and I will renounce it every living day of my life.”

