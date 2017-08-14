TVLine Items: Evil Jessica Jones Encore, Kristen Bell Visits Family Guy and More

Jessica Jones is in for a bad case of déjà vu.

David Tennant, who famously and nefariously played Season 1’s Kilgrave (and was just named our Performer of the Week for Broadchurch Season 3), will reprise his role as the mind-warping villain in Season 2 of the Netflix/Marvel drama, EW.com reports.

Kilgrave was last seen in the Season 1 finale, where Krysten Ritter’s titular heroine — spoiler alert! — snapped his neck and killed him.

In typical Marvel fashion, details of Tennant’s involvement are being kept quiet. Last month it was announced that Leah Gibson has been added as series regular Ingrid, a character speculated to eventually emerge as the Daredevil villain Typhoid Mary.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones is slated to return to Netflix in early 2018.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Kristen Bell (The Good Place) will lend her voice to a November episode of Family Guy as a possible love interest for Brian, while Louis C.K. (Louie) will voice himself in the Season 15 premiere (airing Sunday, Oct. 1), EW.com reports.

* Emmy Award winner Blythe Danner (Huff) will play aunt to Benedict Cumberbatch in the upcoming Showtime limited series Patrick Melrose.

* Steven Weber (NCIS: New Orleans) will guest-star in a November episode of CBS’ Mom as a potential love interest for Anna Faris’ Christy, EW.com reports.

* The upcoming Showtme comedy SMILF has added Raven Goodwin (Being Mary Jane) and Mark Webber (Green Room) in recurring roles, as Bridgette’s best friend Eliza and Father Eddie respectively.

* Netflix has ordered a teen supernatural-thriller from U.K. creators Simon Duric (The Crown, Black Mirror) and Hania Elkington and director Farren Blackburn (Daredevil, Doctor Who).

