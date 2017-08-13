Hannibal Update: Bryan Fuller Says Revival 'Conversations' Are Underway

Sharpen those knives, Hannibal fans: Another meal might be coming your way after all.

Bryan Fuller — the man behind the bloody, beloved NBC thriller starring Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen that wrapped up in 2015 — whetted the appetites of Fannibal Nation this week by tweeting that “conversations” have officially begun about a Hannibal revival:

Conversations couldn't start until 2 years after the final airing of season 3. @neoprod has started those conversations. This takes time. — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) August 9, 2017

As Fuller says in the tweet, the rights to Hannibal were officially tied up for two years following the airing of the NBC series finale. But now executive producer Martha De Laurentiis “has started those conversations” about a possible Season 4, and De Laurentiis further fanned the flames by tweeting out a picture of her and Fuller together on Saturday:

Keep in mind: No network has signed on to air a fourth season of Hannibal, and even Fuller warns that “this takes time.” (He’s currently busy working on Starz’s American Gods.) Dancy, who played FBI profiler Will Graham on the series, told TVLine back in January that a revival might not happen for another “four or five years,” but he did add that “I believe everyone is willing” to revisit the cat-and-mouse game between Will Graham and serial killer Hannibal Lecter (Mikkelsen).

Fuller stated last year he’d like to bring Hannibal back as a miniseries depicting the events of Silence of the Lambs, the most famous Lecter tale of all: “There are a lot of interesting nooks and crannies to explore in a television series… I hope we get to tell the story.”

Hungry for more Hannibal? Tell us where you’d like to see Hannibal and Will next in the comments.