Ratings: SNL's Weekend Update Special Performs Strongly

NBC’s Saturday Night Live Weekend Update special this Thursday performed strongly, delivering the night’s second-best numbers.

Based on the fast nationals — and noting that NBC, like the other major nets, had meaningful NFL preemptions (in 11 percent of U.S. markets) — Weekend Update is looking at 6.5 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, trailing only CBS’ Big Brother.

TVLine readers gave the summertime special an average grade of “B+.”

Leading into that, The Wall did 6.2 mil/1.2 (currently up two tenths from its previous outing), while A Very Special Night Shift closed the Peacock’s night with 4.5 mil/0.9 (ticking up a tenth).

Over on CBS, which was also bumped by football in 11 percent of markets, Big Brother (7.3 mil/2.2) rose three tenths week-to-week (and delivered season highs, if the numbers hold at all), while Zoo (3.5 mil/0.8) is currently up 33 and 100! percent.

Elsewhere…

FOX | Beat Shazam (3.8 mil/1.1) and the newly renewed Love Connection (3.5 mil/1.0) are both up a bunch due to football.

ABC | Bumped by NFL in 10 percent of markets, Boy Band (3.4 mil/0.7) is up two tenths while Part 2 of the Princess Diana special (6 mil/1.0) matched Wednesday’s own NFL-inflated prelims.

THE CW | Penn & Teller (2.1 mil/0.5) and Whose Line (1.7 mil/0.5) are each up a tenth.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.