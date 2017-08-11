Riverdale Season Graham Phillips Nick St. Clair
Shutterstock

Riverdale Season 2 Adds Good Wife Alum as Veronica's Bad-Boy Ex

By /

Watch your back, Archie: A guy from Veronica’s past is headed for Riverdale.

Fall TV Cast Changes: Leaving & New Actors
Fall TV Cast Changes Spoilers Launch Gallery
RELATEDRiverdale @ Comic-Con: Sex, Exes and the ‘Angel of Death’ in Season 2 — Plus: Watch a Bloody New Trailer

The CW teen soap has added Graham Phillips (The Good Wife) to its Season 2 cast as Nick St. Clair, Veronica’s old classmate/ex-boyfriend from her days in New York City. (EW.com had the casting news first.) Phillips will appear in two episodes next season (which debuts Oct. 11 at 9/8c), as Nick looks to make Veronica’s life a bit more complicated while her new romance with Archie is just getting started.

“Nick is an old classmate of Veronica’s from New York,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explains, “and despite his parent-pleasing veneer, he is a wolf in sheep’s clothing: a hard-partying Lothario with dark desires and an unchecked sense of privilege. His arrival in Riverdale will threaten Archie’s relationship with Veronica, and may even put some of our characters at risk.”

RELATEDRiverdale Casts Supergirl‘s Brit Morgan in Recurring Season 2 Role

Phillips appeared in all seven seasons of CBS’ The Good Wife as Alicia’s son Zach Florrick. He’s also had roles on Secrets and Lies, Guidance and White Collar.

Alright, Riverdale fans: Are you excited to meet Nick, or should Archie and Veronica get a chance to let their love blossom? Hit the comments with your early thoughts.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Gerri says:
    August 11, 2017 at 12:26 PM

    Hard to imagine Graham as a bad boy. But I think he’ll be well suited to the cast. If his character does well, maybe he’ll get more regular work.

    Reply
ad
 