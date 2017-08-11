Riverdale Season 2 Adds Good Wife Alum as Veronica's Bad-Boy Ex

Watch your back, Archie: A guy from Veronica’s past is headed for Riverdale.

The CW teen soap has added Graham Phillips (The Good Wife) to its Season 2 cast as Nick St. Clair, Veronica’s old classmate/ex-boyfriend from her days in New York City. (EW.com had the casting news first.) Phillips will appear in two episodes next season (which debuts Oct. 11 at 9/8c), as Nick looks to make Veronica’s life a bit more complicated while her new romance with Archie is just getting started.

“Nick is an old classmate of Veronica’s from New York,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explains, “and despite his parent-pleasing veneer, he is a wolf in sheep’s clothing: a hard-partying Lothario with dark desires and an unchecked sense of privilege. His arrival in Riverdale will threaten Archie’s relationship with Veronica, and may even put some of our characters at risk.”

Phillips appeared in all seven seasons of CBS’ The Good Wife as Alicia’s son Zach Florrick. He’s also had roles on Secrets and Lies, Guidance and White Collar.

Alright, Riverdale fans: Are you excited to meet Nick, or should Archie and Veronica get a chance to let their love blossom? Hit the comments with your early thoughts.