Fall TV Preview
Supernatural Spoilers Season 13
Shutterstock, Courtesy of The CW

Supernatural Promotes Lucifer's Son to Series Regular Ahead of Season 13

By /

Supernatural is filling the void left by Mark Sheppard’s departure with a new series regular for its upcoming 13th season — and this one’s no angel, either. (Or is he?)

RELATEDSupernatural EP Explains Spinoff’s ‘Different Set of Stories’ and New Characters

Alexander Calvert, who was introduced as Lucifer’s son Jack in the CW drama’s 12th season finale, will return full-time this fall, EW.com reports.

Supernatural: The Best Episode From Each Season
Launch Gallery

Per his character description, Jack “struggles to understand the world he’s brought into, and the family that has taken him in” (aka Sam and Dean Winchester). As the season continues, we’ll find ourselves asking: “Will he be good? Evil? Or something in between?”

RELATEDSupernatural‘s Mark Sheppard Speaks Out on Exit: ‘There Are No Plans for Me to Return at Any Juncture’

Jack was a major point of discussion — and contention — during Supernatural‘s panel at San Diego Comic-Con last month. As Jensen Ackles explained, “Now [the brothers] have this person, this thing, this entity [that] in Dean’s mind simply has to go.” Ackles said he doesn’t understand “why anyone would want to see how [Lucifer’s spawn] works out. Dean’s a bit more practical: ‘I have an idea. Let’s shoot it in the face.'”

But Sam, being “ever the optimist, is trying to figure out what to do” with Jack, Jared Padalecki shared.

RELATEDSupernatural @ Comic-Con: Lucifer’s Spawn Stirs Debate, Plus ‘Cool’ Returns

In addition to his work on Supernatural, Calvert has also snagged roles on The CW’s Arrow, MTV’s Scream and AMC’s short-lived drama The Returned.

Supernatural Season 13 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c on The CW, where it will now lead into Season 6 of Arrow.

Are you excited to see more of Jack in Season 13? Drop a comment with your thoughts below. 

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 Comments
  1. H.H. says:
    August 9, 2017 at 9:42 AM

    Cue the two-and-a-half humans jokes now.

    Reply
  2. S says:
    August 9, 2017 at 9:45 AM

    How’s the perfect time to bring back that kid from like 9 seasons ago that was like half angel or something. All grown up.

    Reply
    • The Wiz says:
      August 9, 2017 at 9:47 AM

      I would love if they did that. Honestly they should’ve done that in the beginning instead of introducing this new character with the same possible traits. But unfortunately it’s been said that that story is long over.

      Reply
    • Mary says:
      August 9, 2017 at 9:59 AM

      I thought he was half demon half human. Either way he is one of the things/people we will never hear about or from ever again.

      Reply
  3. The Wiz says:
    August 9, 2017 at 9:46 AM

    Wait he was in Arrow, Scream, and The Returned? Why don’t I recognize him?

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 