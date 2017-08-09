Supernatural Promotes Lucifer's Son to Series Regular Ahead of Season 13

Supernatural is filling the void left by Mark Sheppard’s departure with a new series regular for its upcoming 13th season — and this one’s no angel, either. (Or is he?)

Alexander Calvert, who was introduced as Lucifer’s son Jack in the CW drama’s 12th season finale, will return full-time this fall, EW.com reports.

Per his character description, Jack “struggles to understand the world he’s brought into, and the family that has taken him in” (aka Sam and Dean Winchester). As the season continues, we’ll find ourselves asking: “Will he be good? Evil? Or something in between?”

Jack was a major point of discussion — and contention — during Supernatural‘s panel at San Diego Comic-Con last month. As Jensen Ackles explained, “Now [the brothers] have this person, this thing, this entity [that] in Dean’s mind simply has to go.” Ackles said he doesn’t understand “why anyone would want to see how [Lucifer’s spawn] works out. Dean’s a bit more practical: ‘I have an idea. Let’s shoot it in the face.'”

But Sam, being “ever the optimist, is trying to figure out what to do” with Jack, Jared Padalecki shared.

In addition to his work on Supernatural, Calvert has also snagged roles on The CW’s Arrow, MTV’s Scream and AMC’s short-lived drama The Returned.

Supernatural Season 13 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c on The CW, where it will now lead into Season 6 of Arrow.

Are you excited to see more of Jack in Season 13? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.