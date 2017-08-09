Courtesy of ABC

TVLine Items: Grey's Doc Gets Sister, FNL's Minka Kelly Visits Bull and More

A brand-new sister act is on tap at ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

Italian actress Stefania Spampinato (Satisfactionhas booked a multi-episode arc as Dr. Carina DeLuca, sister of EMT-turned-intern Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and a “controversial” addition to the Grey Sloan Memorial staff, EW.com reports.

It was announced earlier this week that Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer would take over the role of Owen’s presumed-dead sister Megan, who was originally (and briefly) played by The Last Ship‘s Bridget Regan.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Friday Night Lights and Parenthood alum Minka Kelly will guest-star on CBS’s Bull as a young wife accused of murdering her media baron husband for his massive estate, EW.com reports. Kelly’s character will be represented by Bull’s rival/sometime love interest Diana Lindsay, played by Jill Flint.

* The Goldbergs have upped Sam Lerner, who since Season 2 has recurred as Barry’s friend Geoff Schwartz, to a series regular, our sister site Deadline reports.

* James Carpinello, who played “fixer” Henry Prescott in The Blacklist‘s Season 4 finale, will recur during Season 5, Deadline reports.

* The Man in the High Castle has added John Hans Tester (Royal Pains) in the recurring role of infamous Nazi physician and Nobel Prize winner Dr. Josef Mengele, Deadline reports.

* Netflix has released the first trailer for Disjointed. Press PLAY on the video below and then drop down to the comments to let us know if you’ll be tuning in when the Kathy Bates stoner comedy premieres on Friday, Aug. 25.

