TVLine Items: Grey's Doc Gets Sister, FNL's Minka Kelly Visits Bull and More

A brand-new sister act is on tap at ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

Italian actress Stefania Spampinato (Satisfaction) has booked a multi-episode arc as Dr. Carina DeLuca, sister of EMT-turned-intern Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and a “controversial” addition to the Grey Sloan Memorial staff, EW.com reports.

It was announced earlier this week that Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer would take over the role of Owen’s presumed-dead sister Megan, who was originally (and briefly) played by The Last Ship‘s Bridget Regan.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c.

* Friday Night Lights and Parenthood alum Minka Kelly will guest-star on CBS’s Bull as a young wife accused of murdering her media baron husband for his massive estate, EW.com reports. Kelly’s character will be represented by Bull’s rival/sometime love interest Diana Lindsay, played by Jill Flint.

* The Goldbergs have upped Sam Lerner, who since Season 2 has recurred as Barry’s friend Geoff Schwartz, to a series regular, our sister site Deadline reports.

* James Carpinello, who played “fixer” Henry Prescott in The Blacklist‘s Season 4 finale, will recur during Season 5, Deadline reports.

* The Man in the High Castle has added John Hans Tester (Royal Pains) in the recurring role of infamous Nazi physician and Nobel Prize winner Dr. Josef Mengele, Deadline reports.

* Netflix has released the first trailer for Disjointed.