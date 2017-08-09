Game of Thrones Star Surprises SNL's Leslie Jones in Seth Meyers Video

A fire-breathing Drogon the dragon has nothing on Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones when she’s in Game of Thrones‘ thrall.

In video released ahead of the show’s airing Wednesday, the comedienne once more joined Late Night host Seth Meyers for his “Game of Jones” bit, in which the pair watch the most recent episode of the HBO fantasy juggernaut in order to capture Jones’ larger-than-life reactions to the developments on screen.

As Jones and Meyers viewed “The Spoils of War,” some of her quotable observations included:

* “Bronn is the dude in the ‘hood that knows where all the $1 cigarettes is.”

* If Queen Leslie were a character on Thrones, she’d live in “Compton Castle.”

* Re: Bran’s subdued delivery of all lines since becoming The Three-Eyed Raven: “I just think he high.”

* “Varys is like the girlfriend you don’t know is your homegirl or not,” Jones said of Conleth Hill’s morally slippery character… and then lost her stuff when Hill, dressed as the eunuch, came in to sit on the couch next to her.

* She repeatedly (and proudly) referred to Alfie Allen’s character as “Thee-ron” instead of “Theon,” even after Meyers corrected her.

* Jones’ impression of Drogon laying waste to the Lannister army is quite impressive (and spot-on).

“GOT don’t let you down, son,” Jones concluded. Do you agree? Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your thoughts.