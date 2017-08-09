Game of Thrones Star Surprises SNL's Leslie Jones in Seth Meyers Video

By /

A fire-breathing Drogon the dragon has nothing on Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones when she’s in Game of Thrones‘ thrall.

In video released ahead of the show’s airing Wednesday, the comedienne once more joined Late Night host Seth Meyers for his “Game of Jones” bit, in which the pair watch the most recent episode of the HBO fantasy juggernaut in order to capture Jones’ larger-than-life reactions to the developments on screen.

PHOTOSGame of Thrones: New Season 7 Photos Beg the Question — Is [Spoiler] Dead?

As Jones and Meyers viewed “The Spoils of War,” some of her quotable observations included:

* “Bronn is the dude in the ‘hood that knows where all the $1 cigarettes is.”

* If Queen Leslie were a character on Thrones, she’d live in “Compton Castle.”

* Re: Bran’s subdued delivery of all lines since becoming The Three-Eyed Raven: “I just think he high.”

RELATEDRatings: Game of Thrones Episode 4 Sets New Record, Despite Leak

* “Varys is like the girlfriend you don’t know is your homegirl or not,” Jones said of Conleth Hill’s morally slippery character… and then lost her stuff when Hill, dressed as the eunuch, came in to sit on the couch next to her.

* She repeatedly (and proudly) referred to Alfie Allen’s character as “Thee-ron” instead of “Theon,” even after Meyers corrected her.

* Jones’ impression of Drogon laying waste to the Lannister army is quite impressive (and spot-on).

“GOT don’t let you down, son,” Jones concluded. Do you agree? Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your thoughts.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 