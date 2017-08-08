HIMYM Spinoff Back in Development, This Time With Different Writers

Just when you thought it was finally safe to put your blue French horn in storage, along comes more talk about a How I Met Your Mother spinoff.

A third attempt at an offshoot — one that would flip the script, with a woman telling her children how she met their father — is in the works, according to 20th Century Fox TV chairman Dana Walden. She tells TVLine’s sister site Deadline that “the studio will try [making another show] with different writers” than were used in previous efforts.

“[The writers] will be starting from scratch,” Walden explains. “It’s one that’s being slowly cooked. If it’s the right idea, the right execution, we’ll take that.”

The first attempt at a spinoff came in the form of 2014’s How I Met Your Dad, a pilot that was never to see the light of day, much less snag a series order at CBS. Starring the likes of Greta Gerwig, Nicholas D’Agosto and even Meg Ryan, the pilot — whose script was leaked online in full — remained tonally in sync with its predecessor.

A second attempt was made in 2016, with This Is Us co-executive producers/writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger leading the charge. Unfortunately, the success of the duo’s NBC drama ultimately ate up their availability, resulting in the pilot’s demise.

Mother Nation, are you excited to hear that the HIMYM spinoff could still have legs? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.