Ratings: Bachelorette Hits Season Highs, Down From JoJo's Finale

As Rachel Lindsay handed out her final rose, ABC’s three-hour Bachelorette finale easily led Monday night with 7.5 million total viewers and a 2.1 demo rating, improving upon this season’s previous highs by 17 percent but down from last year’s finale/”After the Final Rose” combo, which did 8.6 mil/2.5 and 8.1 mil/2.3, respectively.

In a TVLine poll, 80 percent of respondents disagreed with Rachel’s choice.

Over on NBC, American Ninja Warrior (6.3 mil/1.5) ticked up to hit and tie season highs, while Midnight, Texas (3.1 mil/0.8) stabilized in Week 3.

Elsewhere, Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (2.7 mil/0.8) ticked up, while The CW’s Hooten & The Lady (1.1 mil/0.2) and CBS’ CBSN: On Assignment (2.5 mil/0.4) were flat.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.