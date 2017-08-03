Will & Grace Revival Already Renewed for Season 10 — Get Details

NBC’s Will & Grace revival has been already been renewed for another season, well ahead of its Thursday, Sept. 28 premiere.
The big news was announced on Thursday by network chairman Robert Greenblatt at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, just as the cast and creators assembled on stage for the show’s panel Q&A.
What’s more, the coming season — the comedy’s ninth overall — has had four more episodes added to it, for a total of 16 (all to be directed by the legendary James Burrows), while Season 10 has been picked up for at least 13.
As reported earlier this week, the “Must-See TV” series’ original, forward-flashing ending — in which Will and Grace lost touch as they started new families of their own with Vince (played by Bobby Cannavale) and Leo (Harry Connick Jr.), respectively — will be completely ignored when the revival premieres, though Leo is scheduled to make an appearance.
Does even more of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen sound like a gay old time to you?
Awesome !!!!
Nice! I’m on board, as long as it’s got the same spirit of the earlier seasons but isn’t a cookie-cutter replica. That doesn’t work so well.
*edit* I would prefer a 22-episode season 9 rather than short seasons of 9 & 10.
I think the shorter seasons work better. It leaves less room for duds, which always happen in 22-episode seasons
I would imagine it’s also about vast availability.
*cast
I can’t wait! That was one of the all-time best comedies on TV EVER! If ever a cast “clicked” and had that special chemistry, it was those guys. Bring ’em!
Seeing all of them on social media, it’s so clear how good of friends they are all off the set. Cannot wait for Sept. 28!!
AHHHHHHHHHHHH hell yeah
Great!
I’M SCREAMING!!!!!
I mean I knew they confident in the show, but this seems really Bull-ish. Not that I am complaining, but it seems odd.
Hollywood can’t come up with anything new. This is ludicrous
Why is it ludicrous to bring back a beloved highly rated show, that was critically acclaimed when it was on ?
Because it wasn’t really that critically acclaimed. In fact, it was heavily criticized when it first started airing. It won some Emmy’s but, not a lot. Also, the ratings really fell off by the end. The falloff started in season 5 and by the end it was getting about 50% of the ratings that it was at the height of it’s popularity.
I did *hate* what at the time was the series finale. That said, I’m going into the revival pretending that Will is still with Vince or ends up with him. Wish they would have found a way to bring him back in some capacity.
I pictured Grace going to her grave single though so I’m not bothered about Leo that much.
Jumping the gun? They should see how it performs first before renewing it for a tenth season.
But wait, I thought networks were being begged to renew stuff based on merit/quality, not cold hard Nielsen numbers…? (Check any cancellation story comments on TVLIne.)