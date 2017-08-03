Will & Grace Renewed Season 10
Will & Grace Revival Already Renewed for Season 10 — Get Details

By /

NBC’s Will & Grace revival has been already been renewed for another season, well ahead of its Thursday, Sept. 28 premiere.

The big news was announced on Thursday by network chairman Robert Greenblatt at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, just as the cast and creators assembled on stage for the show’s panel Q&A.

What’s more, the coming season — the comedy’s ninth overall — has had four more episodes added to it, for a total of 16 (all to be directed by the legendary James Burrows), while Season 10 has been picked up for at least 13.

As reported earlier this week, the “Must-See TV” series’ original, forward-flashing ending — in which Will and Grace lost touch as they started new families of their own with Vince (played by Bobby Cannavale) and Leo (Harry Connick Jr.), respectively — will be completely ignored when the revival premieres, though Leo is scheduled to make an appearance.

Does even more of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen sound like a gay old time to you?

19 Comments
  1. Chris says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:26 PM

    Awesome !!!!

    Reply
  2. Vee Bee says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:27 PM

    Nice! I’m on board, as long as it’s got the same spirit of the earlier seasons but isn’t a cookie-cutter replica. That doesn’t work so well.

    Reply
  3. aria808 says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:28 PM

    I would prefer a 22-episode season 9 short seasons for 9 & 10.

    Reply
  4. Cactus Rose says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:28 PM

    I can’t wait! That was one of the all-time best comedies on TV EVER! If ever a cast “clicked” and had that special chemistry, it was those guys. Bring ’em!

    Reply
    • Wendalee says:
      August 3, 2017 at 1:49 PM

      Seeing all of them on social media, it’s so clear how good of friends they are all off the set. Cannot wait for Sept. 28!!

      Reply
  5. Peter says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:29 PM

    AHHHHHHHHHHHH hell yeah

    Reply
  6. N says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:29 PM

    Great!

    Reply
  7. Phillip says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:37 PM

    I’M SCREAMING!!!!!

    Reply
  8. padraicjacob says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:42 PM

    I mean I knew they confident in the show, but this seems really Bull-ish. Not that I am complaining, but it seems odd.

    Reply
  9. Donna J Lyles says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:44 PM

    Hollywood can’t come up with anything new. This is ludicrous

    Reply
    • Chris says:
      August 3, 2017 at 1:49 PM

      Why is it ludicrous to bring back a beloved highly rated show, that was critically acclaimed when it was on ?

      Reply
      • Gern Blanston says:
        August 3, 2017 at 2:22 PM

        Because it wasn’t really that critically acclaimed. In fact, it was heavily criticized when it first started airing. It won some Emmy’s but, not a lot. Also, the ratings really fell off by the end. The falloff started in season 5 and by the end it was getting about 50% of the ratings that it was at the height of it’s popularity.

        Reply
  10. J.B. says:
    August 3, 2017 at 2:11 PM

    I did *hate* what at the time was the series finale. That said, I’m going into the revival pretending that Will is still with Vince or ends up with him. Wish they would have found a way to bring him back in some capacity.
    I pictured Grace going to her grave single though so I’m not bothered about Leo that much.

    Reply
  11. Haz says:
    August 3, 2017 at 2:30 PM

    Jumping the gun? They should see how it performs first before renewing it for a tenth season.

    Reply
    • Matt Webb Mitovich says:
      August 3, 2017 at 2:34 PM

      But wait, I thought networks were being begged to renew stuff based on merit/quality, not cold hard Nielsen numbers…? (Check any cancellation story comments on TVLIne.)

      Reply
