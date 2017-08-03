Will & Grace Revival Already Renewed for Season 10 — Get Details

NBC’s Will & Grace revival has been already been renewed for another season, well ahead of its Thursday, Sept. 28 premiere.

The big news was announced on Thursday by network chairman Robert Greenblatt at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, just as the cast and creators assembled on stage for the show’s panel Q&A.

What’s more, the coming season — the comedy’s ninth overall — has had four more episodes added to it, for a total of 16 (all to be directed by the legendary James Burrows), while Season 10 has been picked up for at least 13.

As reported earlier this week, the “Must-See TV” series’ original, forward-flashing ending — in which Will and Grace lost touch as they started new families of their own with Vince (played by Bobby Cannavale) and Leo (Harry Connick Jr.), respectively — will be completely ignored when the revival premieres, though Leo is scheduled to make an appearance.

Does even more of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen sound like a gay old time to you?