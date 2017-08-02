Supergirl EP Discusses Floriana Lima's Status, How It Might Affect 'Sanvers'

Fans of Supergirl‘s Alex/Maggie pairing probably won’t sense a downtick in the latter’s presence, even though Floriana Lima has stepped down to recurring status for Season 3.

At the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday, after uberproducer Greg Berlanti partook in CW Seed’s uberemtional Everwood cast reunion, TVLine asked if Lima’s new status would be perceptible to viewers.

“I don’t think so,” he answered, noting: “Any character people love is not there as much as people want them there. [But] from my perspective, we will use her as much as we can.”

Shedding some light on why Lima is no longer a series regular (as she was upon being introduced in Season 2), Berlanti told TVLine, “She’s wonderful on the show, and she’s got some real ardent fans, as she should…. We wanted more of her, but she’s got other things in the hopper, other things she wants to consider.

“We’d love to have her back as much as possible,” he added.

Berlanti was mum on the specifics of what lies ahead for “Sanvers” — Alex (played by original cast member Chyler Leigh) proposed at the close of the Season 2 finale — but did say, “We got into [that romance] wanting to tell the story of Alex, because she is a lead on the show. And no matter what, we want to continue exploring Alex’s romantic life. As much as actors want to come play and with with us, [we want to do that] as much as we can.”

Supergirl returns Monday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c, now leading into the freshman military drama Valor. (With reporting by Vlada Gelman)

Want more scoop on Supergirl, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.