Quantico Marlee Matlin Cast Season 3
Quantico Recruits Marlee Matlin

Here’s a top-secret piece of Quantico intel ahead of Season 3: Marlee Matlin (Switched at Birth) will be on hand to help Alex & Co. fight the bad guys, TVLine has learned.

The Academy Award winner, who is deaf, will play Jocelyn Turner, an ex-FBI agent who was one of the Bureau’s top undercover agents before she lost her hearing after being too close to a bomb blast. Though Jocelyn was forced into a do-nothing role after the accident, she’ll now be part of a special unit staffed by returning characters.

Quantico will undergo a reboot of sorts when it returns; executive producer Joshua Safran stepped down as showrunner at the end of Season 2, and series regulars Yasmine Al Massri and Pearl Thusi have exited the series in the months that followed. In June, ABC confirmed that Code Black showrunner Michael Seitzman will replace Safran at Quantico while continuing his duties at the CBS medical drama. In June, TVLine’s Michael Ausiello reported that the show would simplify its mythology and streamline its storylines in an effort to nab new viewers.

Matlin’s prolific television career includes stints on Reasonable DoubtsThe West WingThe L Word and The Magicians. Quantico is slated to return at midseason.

1 Comment
  1. padraicjacob says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:52 PM

    Is Hunter Parrish gone? Would have liked to see him come back this season. Maybe more from Caleb too. I might just be jonesing for a Haas spin off because I want Claire Haas too!

    Reply
