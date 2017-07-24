TVLine Items: Once's Belle to Return, Descendants 2 Ratings, Divas and More

Courtesy of ABC

The Belle of the ball is back — if only for one more spin.

Emilie de Ravin will reprise her role as Beast’s beauty in the fourth episode of Once Upon a Time Season 7, EW.com reports, “to provide an update on Belle.”

It was announced in May that six key cast members would not be returning for Season 7, including de Ravin, Rebecca Mader, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Jared Gilmore and Jennifer Morrison (who also will be back for one episode).

Once Upon a Time Season 7 will premiere Oct. 6, now airing Fridays at 8/7c.

* Total Divas Season 7 (premiering this fall on E!) will bring back The Bella Twins, Natalya, Naomi, Lana and Maryse, while adding to the mix Carmella, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss.

* MTV will air An Inconvenient Special — a town hall forum on climate change led by former Vice President Al Gore — on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 pm.

* Patton Oswalt (The Goldbergs) has been tapped to replace SNL alum Bobby Moyhihan (who now is the star of CBS’ Me, Myself & I) as the voice of Happy the Horse in Syfy’s upcoming, Christopher Meloni-starring series Happy!

* WE tv is celebrating NBC’s Will & Grace revival with a five-week “Best Of” programming event, starting Saturday, Aug. 19 and running 10 am to 5 pm ET each day.

* Descendants 2 on Friday night amassed 13 million viewers with its simulcast on Disney Channel, ABC, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime and Lifetime Movies — nearly doubling the original’s, single-network premiere audience. TVLine readers gave the TV-movie sequel an average grade of “A-.”

* Disney Channel and Bizaardvark‘s Jake Paul have “mutually agreed” to part ways. In response to the actor’s tweet (below), the network said, “On behalf of the production company, the cast and crew, we thank Jake for his good work on the TV series for the past 18 months and extend our best wishes to him.”

