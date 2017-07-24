Midnight, Texas: Will You Stick With NBC's Spirited Supernatural Drama?

A small town full of otherworldly beings welcomed a stranger into its midst as Midnight, Texas premiered Monday on NBC. But did the supernatural drama make you feel at home, too?

In a moment, we’ll want to hear what you thought of True Blood author Charlaine Harris’ latest TV adaptation. But first, a brief recap:

Manfred (The Borgias‘ François Arnaud) is a rakish psychic/medium of significant ability who’s on the run from some shady folks. He hops in his RV and hightails it out of town, heading for a place called Midnight, Texas, on the recommendation of his sassy grandmother. Did I mention that she’s dead? Yeah, she’s dead. But that doesn’t stop her from popping up whenever Manfred needs a little guidance.

Upon his arrival in the sleepy hamlet, Manfred meets (in no particular order): a vampire named Lemuel (Sleepy Hollow‘s Peter Mensah), Lem’s hired assassin girlfriend girlfriend Olivia (Ballers‘ Arielle Kebbel), the local reverend/werewolf Emilio (Divorce‘s Yul Vazquez), earthy witch Fiji (Jessica Jones‘ Parisa Fitz-Henley), angel Joe (Sex and the City‘s Jason Lewis) and a couple of humans: Bobo (Orphan Black‘s Dylan Bruce) and Creek (Parenthood‘s Sarah Ramos).

Before he knows it, Manfred is pulled into the mystery of how Bobo’s missing girlfriend, Aubrey, died… mainly because she appears in his bedroom one night in corpse form and begs for help. So he uses his powers, inadvertently drawing tons of needy supernatural beings to his door.

Area police don’t trust pretty much anyone in town in the wake of Aubrey’s death, and when Bobo’s arrest for murder builds to an us-vs.-them standoff between the locals and the cops, Manfred chooses a side and stands with Fiji as she uses her powers to make a cop car levitate. (Maybe it has something to do with the romantic sparks flying between him and girl-next-door Creek?)

What did you think of the episode? Grade the premiere via the poll below, then hit the comments!