Sean Spicer Out! Melissa McCarthy's 'Spicey'-est SNL Moments Revisited

Following the announcement that Sean Spicer has resigned as White House Press Secretary, we at TVLine are mourning an even greater presumed loss: Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of Spicer on Saturday Night Live.

McCarthy’s Emmy-nominated impersonation was all but destined to be short-lived, but it made quite the impression while it lasted. Following her debut as Press Sec, Spicer himself weighed in on the parody, insisting that McCarthy “could dial back” some aspects of her performance. President Donald Trump, on the other hand, never gave lip service to the recurring bit — though reports indicated that he was “rattled” by the idea that Spicer was played by a woman.

So as we bid a (fond?) farewell to Spicer, let us relive McCarthy’s “Spicey’-est moments one last time:

McCarthy made her totally unexpected debut as “Spicey” in February, for which she earned TVLine accolades. The inaugural sketch found Spicer physically and verbally assaulting members of the press (though it wouldn’t be for the last time!), while chewing an unfathomably large piece of cinnamon-flavored gum:

“Spicey” next turned up a week later, on Feb. 11, where he hawked Ivanka Trump’s clothing line and defended Trump’s extreme vetting following Kellyanne Conway’s fabled Bowling Green Massacre:

Just in time for Easter, McCarthy reprised her role after Spicer referred to concentration camps as “Holocaust centers” and minimized Adolf Hitler’s atrocities when talking about the ongoing crisis in Syria:

Spicey was last seen when McCarthy hosted the second-to-last SNL of Season 42, this time taking to the streets of New York on a motorized podium to find (and lock lips!) with Alec Baldwin’s Trump:

And, of course, who could forget that instant classic SNL promo, which showcased McCarthy’s transformation to the tune of West Side Story‘s “I Feel Pretty”:

Will you miss Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer? And which of the above appearances was your fave? Chime in below.