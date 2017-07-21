Comic-Con

Ghosted Cast Talks X-Files Crossover Potential, Guest Star Meryl Streep?!

By /

Adam Scott and Craig Robinson, of Fox’s new comedy Ghosted, already seem like a match made in sitcom heaven — but it isn’t the first time that the former Parks and Rec and Office employees have appeared on screen together.

Exclusive Comic-Con Portraits From Favorite Shows
Launch Gallery

“We knew each other from Hot Tub Time Machine 2,” Robinson reminds Michael Ausiello during a sit-down at TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite, to which Scott deadpans, “You’re welcome.” All jokes aside, Scott is eager for people to see Ghosted, which he says harkens back to classic 1980s buddy comedies such as Beverly Hills Cop and Ghostbusters. But what about all those comparisons to another high-profile Fox series? (Yes, we’re talking about The X-Files.)

RELATEDAmber Stevens West Joins Fox’s Ghosted as New Series Regular

“Do you guys look at yourselves as Scully and Mulder?” Ausiello asks the comedic duo, setting up co-star Ally Walker to ask which one is which. “I am definitely the female, right?” Scott asks, before turning to Ausiello for confirmation. “[Ghosted] is a completely different thing, but you’re right: The X-Files is incredible, so we’re constantly looking at them for inspiration.” And if not a full-fledged crossover with the returning drama, the comedy may, at the very least, make reference to its predecessor.

Other topics on tap in the Q&A above include striking the right balance between comedy and mystery; how the recent casting of Amber Stevens West will ground the paranormal series; and a cameo by three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep (but not really).

Ghosted debuts Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30/7:30c on Fox.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 