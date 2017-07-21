Ghosted Cast Talks X-Files Crossover Potential, Guest Star Meryl Streep?!

Adam Scott and Craig Robinson, of Fox’s new comedy Ghosted, already seem like a match made in sitcom heaven — but it isn’t the first time that the former Parks and Rec and Office employees have appeared on screen together.

“We knew each other from Hot Tub Time Machine 2,” Robinson reminds Michael Ausiello during a sit-down at TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite, to which Scott deadpans, “You’re welcome.” All jokes aside, Scott is eager for people to see Ghosted, which he says harkens back to classic 1980s buddy comedies such as Beverly Hills Cop and Ghostbusters. But what about all those comparisons to another high-profile Fox series? (Yes, we’re talking about The X-Files.)

“Do you guys look at yourselves as Scully and Mulder?” Ausiello asks the comedic duo, setting up co-star Ally Walker to ask which one is which. “I am definitely the female, right?” Scott asks, before turning to Ausiello for confirmation. “[Ghosted] is a completely different thing, but you’re right: The X-Files is incredible, so we’re constantly looking at them for inspiration.” And if not a full-fledged crossover with the returning drama, the comedy may, at the very least, make reference to its predecessor.

Other topics on tap in the Q&A above include striking the right balance between comedy and mystery; how the recent casting of Amber Stevens West will ground the paranormal series; and a cameo by three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep (but not really).

Ghosted debuts Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30/7:30c on Fox.