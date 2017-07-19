The Originals: Candice King to Appear as TVD's Caroline in Season Premiere

Klaus Mikaelson and Caroline Forbes-Salvatore may be crossing paths sooner than either of them expected.
Candice King will reprise her Vampire Diaries role on The Originals‘ fifth season premiere, TVLine has learned exclusively. Unfortunately, no further details about King’s appearance, slated to air sometime in 2018, are available.
While it’s possible that Caroline will make the trek from Mystic Falls to New Orleans, it’s also entirely likely that her scenes will take place at the Salvatore Boarding House, where Klaus’ daughter Hope is enrolled. (In other news, Season 5 will begin with a major time jump, complete with a new actress playing teenage Hope.)
To say that Caroline has a complicated history with the Mikaelsons would be an understatement. Following a tumultuous romance in Seasons 3 and 4 of The Vampire Diaries, Caroline and Klaus eventually reunited (albeit over the phone) in Season 7. A key moment in the show’s series finale involved Klaus gifting his old flame with a hefty donation for her and Alaric’s supernatural school.
At the time of the TVD finale, Plec told TVLine that Klaus’ donation was a “wish, not a promise. … I think The Originals has the opportunity to visit with some of these characters, and I think there are future shows down the line that can be spawned out of this world and could tell good stories.” (Wish granted!)
Your thoughts on Caroline’s long-awaited trip to The Originals? Drop ’em in a comment below.
Candice King? lol.. I think you mean Accola ;)
Typo.. it happens, just thought it was funny
ok i’m and A**hole who is CLEARLY not up to speed on anything TVD anymore.
King is her new last name.
Me = Egg on face.
an* A**hole.. jeez, can’t catch a break. I’m gonna go back to bed now. Good day!
LOL. Sorry about my comment. It posted the same time as your second one.
I love you.
Yay!! The Originals is my mine & my husband favorite show; can’t wait for the season start. Carolyn will be a great addition to the show. So, happy there is another season :)
Since when is her married name a typo?
That is her name. She got married and took her husband’s last name.
Umm she took her husbands name after her wedding :) so it is King even in TVD ep credits it has been King since 2014 I think? not sure when she got married exactly
Nope Candice got married and is now called Candice King =)
YES! A good reason to tune back to the show! (Haven’t watched it since somewhere around S3!)
julie is embarassing with the fanbait trying to save her show from dying, it still won’t get more seasons. just hope they don’t ruin her character, she deserves way better than that abusive trash
Agreed. But I think this is just going go be school related. I don’t think Candice is interested in doing a Klaroline storyline.
Or maybe since she loves the character she’s interested in reclaiming Caroline’s backbone? Since the poor girl spent like 3 seasons letting Stefan make all her decisions.
I agree and I’m so happy that Stefan died. She won’t have to deal with that abusive trash ever again.
I have never been so happy about a TV death! Paul Wesley might have been happier though lmao.
He probably started doing back flips the moment he read the script. That guy was 50 shades of done and it showed every time he was onscreen.
Yeah, I always felt bad for CK. she was the only one trying to sell SC both onscreen and with her press. Paul was clearly only there for the pay checks.
I hope she isnt paired with the most abusive trash of all who tried to kill her thrice and destroyed her relationship.
She won’t be. Stefan is dead.
She was married and buddy buddy with the guy who abused her and killed Tyler. She married they guy who killed the love of her best friends life. She raises kids with a guy who tortured her and killed her dad. Pretty sure the things Klaus did (some even farther in the past!) are forgivable too if she managed to forgive Damon and Stefan and Alaric.
Yeah agreed I hope they don’t ruin Caroline’s character even more, we have enough with how she was a dormant for Stefan for the last 3 seasons. “abusive trash” ALL TVD/TO ships are abusive trash, good luck we are all smart and we can recognize that this is a fiction supernatural show. Have a nice day with the salt
YESSSS!!!! I’ve been waiting for this since The Originals season 1!!!! I’m so excited!!!!!
Lmfao the kind of transparent pandering.. typical JP& co. Yawn.. Try as they might, Steroline was & will remain superior
Thank God! It was time! I know it’s just the premiere for now but we’re getting close to Klaroline
This makes me so excited…but also nervous.
So looking forward to this… hopefully we get some Easter eggs too? Ms Plec? I miss Vampire Diaries
This is happening because she is setting up a spin off that takes place in Caroline and Alaric’s school. It’s so obvious if you ask me this is the route they will take, so they are gauging interest by putting into The Originals.
Excellent. The blonde who is actually Klaus’s redemption. No hate to Cami.
I have been waiting for this day since 2013, and FINALLY IT’S HAPPENING I CAN’T BELIEVE. YEEEEEEES.
Finally now I am gonna start watching TO again …finally got klaroline but it better be klaroline related and not just a kiss on cheek with however long it takes promise again
Well, I’m going to actually have to watch live now! Fingers crossed for the return of S1 -S5 Caroline Forbes and not the cringey Stepford Wife incarnation of the later seasons. It’ll be nice to see JoMo work in scenes with an actress he has good chemistry with again too!
I agree. That whole Steroline relationship destroyed her character. Why in the world would Caroline, that loved being a vampire and had the world at her feet, have to settle for Stefan? Talk about scraping the bottom of the barrel.
Yup, Caroline was made better and stronger by turning but with Stefan it ruined him and he consistently held her back. She was my fave and I hated how they ignored YEARS of development because they needed a ship.
Preach!! It was so obvious that Plec was doing Steroline, simply because Nina left and she had few options left. While they had a nice friendship chemistry, the romantic chemistry was cringe worthy.
Yes, Caroline was my favorite character and Candace King was the best actor on that show. I never understood the swooning over Nina Dobrev.
Omg! Omg! I’m freaking out!!!! Yes!!!!
It’s about time can’t wait…Love them together
I’m the happiest person in the world!! I’ve been waiting for this for ages! Thanks for this amazing news
YES!!!! SO SO EXCITED! Hopefully this means Klaroline reunion sooner rather than later!!
Better be for one episode if not they lost a viewer because I was never a Klaus and Caroline fan bring Leah Pipes back as a new character
I’m fine with her appearing on the show but calling the Klaus/Caroline dynamic a “romance” is just false in every way. Klaus was in love with Caroline (though, like almost all relationships on these shows, it wasn’t a healthy kind of love) but Caroline hadn’t even come to terms with her feelings for him until he left the show. It wasn’t until his appearance in season 5 that Caroline finally admitted (to him and to herself) that she felt some sort of way about him and they slept together. Saying they had a “romance” prior to that is just…not true. She’s also not his former flame as they were never actually together. The actors have good chemistry so I’m certainly not opposed to them having a romance/being a couple, but it hasn’t actually happened yet.
I for one am glad that it hasn’t happen yet. The fun is in watching the characters dance around each other and finally falling in love. The fandom has waited patiently for so long, so we are expecting a love story to be told.
Love love love!!!
Yeah can’t wait hope they put other characters in as well
Happy sigh, I got a little teary-eyed when I read the headline.
I’m not at all surprised, I’ve been calling this since the Vampire Diaries finale. Personally, I was fine with Stefan and Caroline but now that the show is over and he died, I assumed this would be the eventual outcome. And I couldn’t be more excited.
Kind of happy, kind of not. Love Caroline, but now I have to worry about how the writers write her. TO has never been decent to any of their female characters, except Hayley and even that’s a stretch. We will wait and see.
Yes! She needs to be a regular!
Considering that info is barely out, we have no idea what her contract is yet.
Yep! And Comic Con is this weekend so fingers crossed for more info!