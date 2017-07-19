The Originals: Candice King to Appear as TVD's Caroline in Season Premiere

Klaus Mikaelson and Caroline Forbes-Salvatore may be crossing paths sooner than either of them expected.

RELATEDThe Originals Promotes Steven Krueger to Series Regular

Candice King will reprise her Vampire Diaries role on The Originals‘ fifth season premiere, TVLine has learned exclusively. Unfortunately, no further details about King’s appearance, slated to air sometime in 2018, are available.

While it’s possible that Caroline will make the trek from Mystic Falls to New Orleans, it’s also entirely likely that her scenes will take place at the Salvatore Boarding House, where Klaus’ daughter Hope is enrolled. (In other news, Season 5 will begin with a major time jump, complete with a new actress playing teenage Hope.)

To say that Caroline has a complicated history with the Mikaelsons would be an understatement. Following a tumultuous romance in Seasons 3 and 4 of The Vampire Diaries, Caroline and Klaus eventually reunited (albeit over the phone) in Season 7. A key moment in the show’s series finale involved Klaus gifting his old flame with a hefty donation for her and Alaric’s supernatural school.

At the time of the TVD finale, Plec told TVLine that Klaus’ donation was a “wish, not a promise. … I think The Originals has the opportunity to visit with some of these characters, and I think there are future shows down the line that can be spawned out of this world and could tell good stories.” (Wish granted!)

Your thoughts on Caroline’s long-awaited trip to The Originals? Drop ’em in a comment below.