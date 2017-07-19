Hawaii Five-0 Gives Kono's Husband a Promotion, Adds Two in Cast Shake-Up

Hawaii Five-0 in one fell swoop has effectively reconstituted its recently-depleted team of crimefighters.
Less than three weeks after the news broke that original cast members Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park (who played Chin Ho and Kono) were exiting ahead of Season 8, the CBS procedural has promoted longtime recurring player Ian Anthony Dale (aka Kono’s husband Adam) to series regular, while also adding to its ranks Meaghan Rath (Being Human) and relative newcomer Beulah Koale.
A trusted confidant and resource for the team, Adam Noshimuri will be recruited by McGarrett to officially work for Five-0, while Rath has been cast as Tani Rey, a hotel lifeguard who was kicked out of the Police Academy, despite being a first-rate candidate. (Word of the actress’ casting leaked last week as lookie-loos snapped photos of her filming scenes with Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan at a hotel pool.)
Koale will play Junior Reigns, a former Navy SEAL who has just returned from serving his country and asks McGarrett for a job.
Currently starring on CBS’ summer series Salvation, Dale’s previous TV credits include Murder in the First, The Event and Day Break, while Rath’s resume includes DirecTV’s Rogue and Kingdom, Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life, Banshee and Secrets and Lies. Koale has had roles on the New Zealand series Common Ground and The Cul de Sac.
Hawaii Five-0 kicks off Season 8 on Friday, Sept. 29 at 8/7c.
Glad to see Ian’s not going anywhere. I like him.
Not sure how I feel about this. Adam and Kono’s relationship has been through a lot. I hope they’re not getting a divorce. Hopefully it will be something like “Kono needs to do this because she feels strongly about this and I (Adam) support her even if it means being separated for a while” kind of storyline. Still pissed that Park and Kim were let go, though.
Hoping for the same thing to. Feel the same as you. I do like Adam and I’ll be glad to see more of him, but don’t want him and Kono divorced or anything major like that. As for the other too, we’ll see. They gotta fill the spots with someone.
It’s a fictional relationship so doe it really matter?
I have given up downers, so it would be a big deal with me. I only watch 5-O because it is a big favorite of the husband, after they killed off Chin Ho’s doctor wife. If they kill of or destroy the marriage in some silly got-a-go-and-get-somethingorother disappearance, I’ll work on the computer during the showing. Kono has been a delight on the show, and I am totally stunned at the brain-dead suits running CBS.
I agree. I’d hate to see them destroy Adam & Kono’s relationship, I’ve always wanted more of them. And I’ve been a big fan of Dale since I first say him in the series “Surface”. Glad to see him staying, too.
“We’ll hire actors of color, just so long as we don’t have to pay them as much!”
This pay thing is overrated. This show has two main leads, as it did in the original series, McGarrett and “Danno”. The other actors are supporting actors. Why should supporting actors be paid the same as the stars of the show? Sure, they might get about the same screen time on occasion, but the story and the stars are the two males. The best comparison I can make on this is the on the original CSI shows about a team of forensic scientists. It was always accepted that William Petersen and Marg Helgenberger were the two leads of that show. They were, afterall, the leader of the team of CSIs (as is McGarrett and Danno). The rest were supporting actors, even though the those supporting actors were in every episode and shared lots of screen time with the leads.
Koala doesn’t fit in. Ruin the show just for political reasons.
Wait, so Rath is playing a former Navy SEAL? Interesting…
No, she’s playing a lifeguard who was previously in the police academy while Koale is the former SEAL.
Exactly as I keystroked abovewards!
Boomer is the only reason why I sometimes watched this show. I bet I’m not alone, either.
So good luck with this move, fellas.
Glad Ian will be staying on the show. I’m gonna miss seeing Adam and Kono together on the show. Happy Meaghan will be on the show, I love her. Interesting to see how Beulah will do since this is his first TV show. I am gonna miss Chin and Kono on the show so much.
I say things look pretty promising! I like the storyline for the characters. I must say I am hopeful for a good S8 for H50! I hope the writers don’t disappoint!! I am also glad that Anthony is still in. He’s been in many series and they haven’t been able to survive. This is the longest that I know of. He’s talented and I’m glad to see they kept him in rather than cut him out.