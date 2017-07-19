Hawaii Five-0 Gives Kono's Husband a Promotion, Adds Two in Cast Shake-Up

Hawaii Five-0 in one fell swoop has effectively reconstituted its recently-depleted team of crimefighters.

Less than three weeks after the news broke that original cast members Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park (who played Chin Ho and Kono) were exiting ahead of Season 8, the CBS procedural has promoted longtime recurring player Ian Anthony Dale (aka Kono’s husband Adam) to series regular, while also adding to its ranks Meaghan Rath (Being Human) and relative newcomer Beulah Koale.

A trusted confidant and resource for the team, Adam Noshimuri will be recruited by McGarrett to officially work for Five-0, while Rath has been cast as Tani Rey, a hotel lifeguard who was kicked out of the Police Academy, despite being a first-rate candidate. (Word of the actress’ casting leaked last week as lookie-loos snapped photos of her filming scenes with Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan at a hotel pool.)

Koale will play Junior Reigns, a former Navy SEAL who has just returned from serving his country and asks McGarrett for a job.

Currently starring on CBS’ summer series Salvation, Dale’s previous TV credits include Murder in the First, The Event and Day Break, while Rath’s resume includes DirecTV’s Rogue and Kingdom, Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life, Banshee and Secrets and Lies. Koale has had roles on the New Zealand series Common Ground and The Cul de Sac.

Hawaii Five-0 kicks off Season 8 on Friday, Sept. 29 at 8/7c.

