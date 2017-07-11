The Bold Type Cast Talks Feminism, Awkward First Sex Scenes and More

For the stars of Freeform’s The Bold Type, every day on set is an education.

“There’s never a day of shooting where I’m like, ‘Yep, that was a normal day,'” star Aisha Dee tells TVLine with a laugh. “It’s like Cosmo, but in TV form. There’s something really relevant about what we’re talking about and what we’re doing.”

The new drama, which officially premieres tonight at 9/8c, follows three young professionals — Jane Sloan (played by Katie Stevens), Kat Edison (Dee) and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) — working at Scarlet, a women’s magazine run by media titan Jacqueline Carlyle (Melora Hardin). Together, they navigate the trials of love and life in New York City, all while figuring out what it means to be a feminist in 2017.

“It is a feminist show, and it’s one women are really going to connect with,” Dee says. “But I don’t think that men won’t connect to it for that reason, the same way I don’t think feminism is about hating men. Everyone should be included in the feminist conversation.”

Adds Stevens, “We have men who are instrumental in creating this show — men who are inspired by strong women.”

Similarly, Stevens says her dad is excited to see a show about strong women “since that’s what he raised [her] to be,” even if there are a few PG-13 scenes she’d rather he not see. “I had to shoot the first sex scenes of my career for this show,” she says. “Luckily, the guy playing the person [Jane sleeps with] makes me feel very comfortable and is very respectful and kind. But I was like, ‘Dad, you are not allowed to watch these few minutes.'”

Fahy, meanwhile, is in a slightly different boat: “My family is crazy about watching what everything I do,” she says. “And my grandfather, really innocently, was like, ‘Oh, they got a body double for you.’ I think he just didn’t want to process that it was me kissing someone.” (Awkward!)

Do you plan on watching The Bold Type‘s two-hour premiere tonight? And if you already caught the sneak peek earlier this month, what did you think? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.