Teen Wolf Trailer: Derek, Jackson, Stiles and More Return for Final Episodes

A trio of familiar faces is booking return trips to Beacon Hills for Teen Wolf‘s final battle.

MTV on Monday released the official trailer for the back half of Season 6, which features special appearances by Tyler Hoechlin (aka Derek Hale) and Colton Haynes (aka Jackson Whittemore); Derek’s iconic eyebrows haven’t been seen around these parts since the end of Season 4, and we’ve heard nothing of Jackson since he moved to London midway between Seasons 2 and 3.

“You didn’t think you were doing this without me, did you?” Stiles asks a very excited Scott towards the end of the trailer. (Oh, right, Stiles also shows up in the trailer, effectively putting an end to the rumors that Dylan O’Brien will be completely M.I.A. from 6B.) Anyway, Derek quickly steps in front of Stiles, adding, “Without us?” There’s also a really nice shot of Stiles helping an injured Derek — while rocking FBI gear!

Jackson, meanwhile, has a blink-and-you-missed-it cameo in which he’s seen strutting down the hallways of Beacon Hills High School alongside one of the were-twins. (Real talk: I’ve never been able to tell them apart, but my money is on Ethan… you know, since Aiden is dead.)

Of course, the trailer isn’t just about who’s returning to Beacon Hills. There’s plenty of drama afoot for its current residents, with Scott and his pack bracing for all-out war. As for the final episodes’ mysterious Big Bad, Lydia is heard explaining, “We opened a door to another world… and something came out with us.” (So do with that what you will.) And, um… Is that Scott and Malia in the shower together?!

We also get our first look at new hellhound Halwyn (played by Eye Candy‘s Casey Deidrick), as well as someone who appears to be Kate Argent. This should all be a lot of fun.

Teen Wolf‘s final run kicks off Sunday, July 30 at 8/7c. What are you most excited to see? Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your hopes and fears below.

9 Comments
  1. A says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:11 AM

    But where’s Kira?
    I miss her Saiyan modes, hehehe

    Reply
    • Kato says:
      July 10, 2017 at 10:21 AM

      written out because they didn’t know what to do with kiras character . They need to bring back her back and give her character closure .

      Reply
  2. Nathan says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:14 AM

    Omg I can’t wait. Sad but it’s about time

    Reply
  3. GrumpyMittens says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:21 AM

    *sits back and watches tumblr explode*

    Reply
  4. Dominique says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:23 AM

    this looks awesome, and i’m glad we’ve got so many returning.
    leave it up to jeff davis to screw with the sterek fans right up until the very end though.

    Reply
  5. Lola says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:51 AM

    Stiles and Derek. That’s all.

    Reply
  6. lisa says:
    July 10, 2017 at 11:06 AM

    Malia and Scott!!!! Oh snap!
    I hope this is as good as the first part of the season, which was the best since season 3A

    Reply
  7. BB says:
    July 10, 2017 at 11:26 AM

    Sterek 😍

    Reply
