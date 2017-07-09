Peak TV Treasure: Netflix's Love

Are you overwhelmed by how much television is available right now? Is life getting in the way of keeping up with the shows you wanna try out? We feel your tube-related pain. Here’s a handy feature that’ll help you locate the hidden gems in this era of Peak TV.

LOVE

NETWORK | Netflix

CREATED BY | Paul Rust, Lesley Arfin and Judd Apatow

NUMBER OF EPISODES | 22 episodes (10 in Season 1; 12 in Season 2)

EPISODE LENGTH | 30 mins.

PREMISE | This dark comedy charts the relationship between chronic self-saboteurs Gus (Rust) and Mickey (Community‘s Gillian Jacobs), who are more alike than they would care to realize. Gus works as an on-set tutor for a could-be CW drama about witches, and hopes of one day writing for TV and film; Mickey is a radio station program manager, and a recovering addict whose myriad demons tend to poison both her personal and professional relationships. What begins as a friendship between two people unhappy with the direction their lives have taken morphs into an oft-unhealthy, yet somehow relatable romance, with an undeniable chemistry bursting at the seams.

WORTH YOUR TIME IF YOU ENJOY… | Judd Apatow films, such as Knocked Up and This Is 40. Anti-romantic comedies in the vein of You’re the Worst. Gillian Jacobs, who does anything but “Britta” her first starring role.

YOU SHOULD PROBABLY ALSO KNOW… | Gus and Mickey are not exactly the most likable characters, and whether or not you can get past that will determine if this show is for you. Mickey’s roommate Bertie (scene-stealer Claudia O’Doherty) is, at first, the polar opposite: a naive soul who lets Mickey take advantage of her niceness. The show starts to have some fun with the idea that Bertie isn’t as perfect as she seems at the tail end of Season 1, when she enters into a relationship with one of Gus’ best friends.

Though Rust, Jacobs and O’Doherty are the only credited regulars, Love has a supporting cast comprised of terrific recurring players. Among them: Great News‘ Briga Heelan, Go On‘s Brett Gelman, Mad TV‘s Bobby Lee, Wonderfalls‘ Tracie Thoms, GLOW‘s Rich Sommer and Knocked Up‘s Iris Apatow.

Rules of Engagement‘s David Spade, Fresh Off the Boat‘s Randall Park and Home Alone‘s Daniel Stern also have memorable guest stints, as does NewsRadio‘s Andy Dick, who plays a not-so-exaggerated version of himself. Last but not least is relative newcomer Chris Witaske, who as Gus’ airheaded neighbor Chris makes quite the impression in Season 2 — so much so that he’s been promoted to series regular ahead of Season 3.

IS IT COMING BACK? | Indeed! As alluded to above, Netflix has renewed this under-the-radar comedy for a third go-round, which is expected to drop in 2018.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT? | The first two seasons are streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Will you strike up a relationship with Love? Watch a trailer for its most recent season below to get a taste of what the Judd Apatow series has to offer.