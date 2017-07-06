Once Upon a Time Season 7 Reset: Gabrielle Anwar, Devious Maids Alum, Reign Star Among 5 New Additions

ABC is putting a face to Once Upon a Time‘s Season 7 reset. Five faces, actually.

TVLine has learned that the Friday-bound fantasy drama is adding nearly a half-dozen new female cast members, most notably Burn Notice alum Gabrielle Anwar, Devious Maids vet Dania Ramirez and ex-Reign royal Adelaide Kane. Also boarding the rejiggered seventh season: Chicago Med‘s Mekia Cox and English actress Rose Reynolds (Poldark).

Details on the role each actress will be playing will be announced at Comic-Con a later date, but here are five clues you can chew on in the meantime: TVLine can confirm that Anwar and Ramirez will be full-fledged series regulars, while Kane, Cox and Reynolds are set to recur (at least initially).

The new blood infusion comes as Once boldly heads into uncharted narrative territory, down six key cast members including Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Emilie de Ravin, Jared Gilmore and Rebecca Mader. (Longtime Once stars Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle and Colin O’Donoghue are staying put.)

As teed up in the Season 6 finale, Once Season 7 will revolve around a grown-up Henry (played by The Walking Dead‘s Andrew J. West) and his daughter Lucy (Jane the Virgin‘s Alison Fernandez). The official logline for the “reset” warns that “the residents of the Enchanted Forest face their greatest challenge yet” as Parrilla’s Evil Queen, O’Donoghue’s Captain Hook and Carlyle’s Rumplestiltskin join forces with Henry and Lucy “on an epic quest to once again bring hope to their world and ours. Along the way, fairy tale characters new and old search for true love, find adventure and once again take sides in the struggle of good against evil, as classic tales are once more twisted and reimagined.”

Once Upon a Time this fall shifts to Fridays at 8/7c; a premiere date has not yet been announced.