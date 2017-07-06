Fall TV Preview
Once Upon a Time Season 7 Cast
Once Upon a Time Season 7 Reset: Gabrielle Anwar, Devious Maids Alum, Reign Star Among 5 New Additions

ABC is putting a face to Once Upon a Time‘s Season 7 reset. Five faces, actually.

TVLine has learned that the Friday-bound fantasy drama is adding nearly a half-dozen new female cast members, most notably Burn Notice alum Gabrielle Anwar, Devious Maids vet Dania Ramirez and ex-Reign royal Adelaide Kane. Also boarding the rejiggered seventh season: Chicago Med‘s Mekia Cox and English actress Rose Reynolds (Poldark). 

Details on the role each actress will be playing will be announced at Comic-Con a later date, but here are five clues you can chew on in the meantime: TVLine can confirm that Anwar and Ramirez will be full-fledged series regulars, while Kane, Cox and Reynolds are set to recur (at least initially).

The new blood infusion comes as Once boldly heads into uncharted narrative territory, down six key cast members including Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Emilie de Ravin, Jared Gilmore and Rebecca Mader. (Longtime Once stars Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle and Colin O’Donoghue are staying put.)

As teed up in the Season 6 finale, Once Season 7 will revolve around a grown-up Henry (played by The Walking Dead‘s Andrew J. West) and his daughter Lucy (Jane the Virgin‘s Alison Fernandez). The official logline for the “reset” warns that “the residents of the Enchanted Forest face their greatest challenge yet” as Parrilla’s Evil Queen, O’Donoghue’s Captain Hook and Carlyle’s Rumplestiltskin join forces with Henry and Lucy “on an epic quest to once again bring hope to their world and ours. Along the way, fairy tale characters new and old search for true love, find adventure and once again take sides in the struggle of good against evil, as classic tales are once more twisted and reimagined.”

Once Upon a Time this fall shifts to Fridays at 8/7c; a premiere date has not yet been announced.

8 Comments
  1. SamofSherwood says:
    July 6, 2017 at 10:04 AM

    “Epic” there’s that word again, maybe stop with the hyperbole & have some substance, Once has not been “epic” in quite some time (& I’m a fan)

    Reply
  2. MichaMainz says:
    July 6, 2017 at 10:07 AM

    Argh! I hoped Gabrielle Anwar’ll be in the Librarian’s next season.

    Reply
  3. JIvy says:
    July 6, 2017 at 10:07 AM

    One of those actresses looks like a Lana lookalike

    Reply
  4. Joseph Roberts says:
    July 6, 2017 at 10:10 AM

    I’m glad to have Gabrielle Anwar on board, once upon a time she’ll make it interesting. 😊.

    Reply
  5. Len says:
    July 6, 2017 at 10:11 AM

    I will missing Emma Swan/Jennifer Morris on! !!!. And also the Charming Family and the love story of Emma/Hook.
    Not really sure about the new season at all. Excitement is gone and there is a big hole that will be missing in the show

    Reply
  6. Shaun says:
    July 6, 2017 at 10:11 AM

    Argh,Adelaide is too pretty,why did she have to join this train wreck?!

    Reply
  7. Brandy Danforth says:
    July 6, 2017 at 10:13 AM

    Love Adelaide so I’m excited to see her on Once and Dsina was good on Devious Maids.Csnt wait to see who they play.

    Reply
  8. LADY_in_MD says:
    July 6, 2017 at 10:16 AM

    I for one am excited for the new season I’m sure I will get some crap for saying that but I don’t care I STILL love this show and will continue to watch until the end
    Also really want to know who is Lucy’s Mom????

    Reply
