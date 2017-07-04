Power Star Talks Tommy/LaKeisha Sex (Shh! Don't Tell Tasha!)

Let’s have a round of applause for Power‘s LaKeisha, who not only cheated death at the start of Season 4 but now has a budding romance (for lack of a better word) with the guy everyone assumed killed her. (Can the woman rebound or what?)

If you watched the Starz drama Sunday, you witnessed a quick, hot hook-up — on the kitchen counter, mrrrow — between Ghost’s right-hand man and Tasha’s bestie, a scene actress La La Anthony says was among the most challenging material she shot this season.

“For me, it’s definitely sex scenes. There’s no way around that. They are not easy,” she tells TVLine during a press event for the series. Still, she adds, she was willing to make it happen based on the story details showrunner Courtney A. Kemp sketched out for her at the beginning of the season.

“I thought it was amazing. I knew the relationship between those characters would be spicy and complicated… and I think that’s exactly how it plays out,” Anthony says, crediting co-star Joseph Sikora for putting her at ease during the intimate exchange. “Those are not the most comfortable things to do,” she says with a laugh. “We made it work.”

Based on Keisha and Tommy’s comfortable morning-after conversation, it seems like their friends-with-benefits setup will continue — that is, as long as Tasha never gets wind of what’s going on.

“It wouldn’t be good” for Ghost’s wife to know, Anthony says, shaking her head. “Because they are best friends, but their friendship is very complicated, as well. LaKeisha always feels like, ‘Why her and not me? Why does she have this life, and why am I struggling and not have the things that she has?’ It makes for a very toxic, loving, complicated friendship.

Are you a fan of Tommy and LaKeisha’s new status? Sound off in the comments!