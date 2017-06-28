TVLine Items: White Princess Star Gets Killing, Depp's True Crime and More

BAFTA-nominated actress Jodie Comer (The White Princess, Thirteen) has been cast opposite Grey’s Anatomy alum Sandra Oh in the BBC America original series Killing Eve.

The drama, based on novellas by Luke Jennings, centers on Villanelle (played by Comer), a talented assassin, and Eve (Oh), the quick-witted security operative tasked with hunting her down.

Comer’s previous television credits also include BBC One’s Doctor Foster and E4’s My Mad Fat Diary.

Killing Eve is slated to debut in 2018.

* Johnny Depp has teamed with Universal Television to produce a drama series based on James Renner’s memoir True Crime Addict, our sister site Deadline reports. The story follows journalist Jimmy Hunter as he investigates the cold case disappearance of a popular college student whose car was found abandoned in upstate New York. Richard Price, who co-created HBO’s The Night Of, has signed on to adapt the story.

* The Blacklist alum David Strathairn has been cast in the HBO movie My Dinner With Hervé as Fantasy Island costar Hervé Villechaize’s longtime agent, Marty Rothstein. The all-star cast already includes Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage (as Villechaize), Jamie Dornan, Mireille Enos, Oona Chaplin and Harriet Walter.

* Yellowstone, the Kevin Costner-starring drama for Paramount Network (currently known as Spike TV), has added to its cast Wes Bentley (American Horror Story), Kelly Reilly (Black Box), Luke Grimes (True Blood) and Cole Hauser (Rogue). Production begins this August in Utah, with an eye on a summer 2018 premiere date.

* Netflix has renewed the animated comedy F Is for Family for Season 3, co-creator Bill Burr announced on Twitter:

Really happy to announce there will be a season 3 of FIFF. Thanks to everyone for watching! @netflix #FIsForFamily #gaumontTV pic.twitter.com/YVowj4j7yE — Bill Burr (@billburr) June 28, 2017

