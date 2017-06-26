The X-Files Season 11 Writers Revealed: Who's Back? Who's Missing?

The gang’s (almost all) back together.

X-Files creator Chris Carter has finalized the writers room for the series’ forthcoming 10-episode 11th season, and, like last year’s revival (aka Season 10), it’s stacked with franchise vets.

Most notably, Carter will once again reunite with former producers Glen Morgan, Darin Morgan and James Wong, each of whom were responsible for writing and directing one of Season 10’s six episodes. (Darin Morgan’s installment, “Mulder & Scully Meet the Were-Monster,” was widely viewed as the revival’s strongest outing.)

The quartet will be joined by relative newcomers Gabe Rotter (who served as a writers assistant on Season 9), Benjamin Van Allen (a writers assistant on Season 10) and Brad Follmer (Carter’s personal assistant during Season 8 and 9, and not to be confused with the character Brad Follmer, played by Cary Elwes in Season 9).

It’s not clear how many episodes each of the seven writers will be personally responsible for, but it’s probably safe to say that Carter will again preside over the premiere and the finale.

Fans hoping that Season 11 would mark the return of two other X-Files behind-the-scenes MVPs — former scribes Vince Gilligan and Frank Spotnitz — are sadly out of luck. Neither the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul creator nor the ex-Man in the High Castle showrunner will be involved in Season 11.

Production on Season 11 begins later this summer ahead of an early 2018 launch.