Colbert Takes Late Show to Russia, Trolls President Trump on Twitter

Stephen Colbert is brushing up on his online trolling — and what better place to do so than Russia?

The Late Show host took to social media on Thursday to respond directly to a tweet from Donald Trump, in which the president alleged that there are no “‘tapes’ or recordings” of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey. In turn, Colbert replied, “Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’m in Russia. If the ‘tapes’ exist, I’ll bring you back a copy!” Attached to Colbert’s retort was photographic evidence of his trip abroad.

.@realDonaldTrump Don't worry, Mr. President. I'm in Russia. If the "tapes" exist, I'll bring you back a copy! pic.twitter.com/v5flvAMtFY — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) June 22, 2017

Per our sister site Variety, CBS will only confirm that Colbert is in Russia “on assignment” for an upcoming broadcast. He follows in the footsteps of fellow Daily Show alumni Samantha Bee and John Oliver, who have also taken their respective shows to Russia. Last October, Bee filmed a series of remotes, including interviews with Russian trolls who were allegedly paid to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. In 2015, Oliver shocked audiences when he sat down with notorious whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Colbert made headlines earlier this month for his interview with Oliver Stone, during which the controversial filmmaker said Russian President Vladimir Putin has been “insulted and abused… in the press and the media.” Stone also referred to the Russian leader as “a strong nationalist” whom he respected.

