Colbert Takes Late Show to Russia, Trolls President Trump on Twitter

Stephen Colbert is brushing up on his online trolling — and what better place to do so than Russia?
The Late Show host took to social media on Thursday to respond directly to a tweet from Donald Trump, in which the president alleged that there are no “‘tapes’ or recordings” of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey. In turn, Colbert replied, “Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’m in Russia. If the ‘tapes’ exist, I’ll bring you back a copy!” Attached to Colbert’s retort was photographic evidence of his trip abroad.
Per our sister site Variety, CBS will only confirm that Colbert is in Russia “on assignment” for an upcoming broadcast. He follows in the footsteps of fellow Daily Show alumni Samantha Bee and John Oliver, who have also taken their respective shows to Russia. Last October, Bee filmed a series of remotes, including interviews with Russian trolls who were allegedly paid to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. In 2015, Oliver shocked audiences when he sat down with notorious whistleblower Edward Snowden.
Colbert made headlines earlier this month for his interview with Oliver Stone, during which the controversial filmmaker said Russian President Vladimir Putin has been “insulted and abused… in the press and the media.” Stone also referred to the Russian leader as “a strong nationalist” whom he respected.
Are you looking to forward to seeing what Colbert’s cooking up in Russia?
Um, YES! Wow. This should be good.
Hollywood and its idiots sure love prolonging this baseless witch hunt….
Hey, if the right could harp on about Benghazi…
.
Also, if it’s such a baseless witch hunt, why have so many people resigned or been fired from the administration? Why does Trump go on about tapes, why is he throwing fits on Twitter over the investigation if he’s got nothing to hide? Every time I see/hear about him ranting about this investigation on Twitter I find myself wondering if he’s familiar with the phrase, “Me thinks thou protest too much.”
When parroting the words of our dear leader, make sure you use words like “huge” and “bigly” as well. All praise upon him. If not…..SAD.
If Colbert gets ahold of the pee pee tapes I’ll never stop laughing.