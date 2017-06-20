T.I. Atlanta's Most Wanted
TVLine Items: T.I. to Star in Fox Cop Drama, Younger Hits Hulu and More

Tip “T.I.” Harris has his eye on Atlanta’s Most Wanted at Fox.

The actor-rapper will star in and executive-produce the police procedural, which just got a script commitment plus penalty from the network, our sister site Deadline reports.

The drama project — from Jerry Bruckheimer Television and writer Rodney Barnes (The Boondocks) — follows Marcus Armstrong (Harris), the son of an infamous Atlanta criminal who is recruited to be a part of a new vice squad that tackles the city’s growing criminal elements. Marcus’ involvement in the group jeopardizes his own long-held secret.

Harris’ acting credits on the small screen include Roots, Single Ladies, House of Lies and Boss.

* Hulu has acquired the exclusive streaming rights to TV Land’s Younger, with all past seasons of the series now available ahead of the Season 4 premiere, which airs next Wednesday, June 28 at 10/9c on TV Land.

* Nickelodeon will air the stop-motion animation special SpongeBob SquarePants: The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom this October.

* Albert Tsai (Dr. Ken) has been upped to series-regular status on CBS’ new fall comedy 9JKL, Deadline reports.

* TBS will premiere its new comedy series The Guest Book on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 10 pm, with back-to-back episodes. Created by Greg Garcia (Raising Hope), every installment of the show features a different set of vacationing guests — played by Jenna Fischer, Danny Pudi, Jaime Pressly and Margo Martindale, among others — in a small mountain town. Watch a trailer below:

