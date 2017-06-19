Fall TV Preview
This Is Us Season 2
NBC Fall Premiere Dates: The Voice and This Is Us Kick Things Off, Taken Is MIA

NBC is the third network (following The CW and CBS) to reveal its precise roll-out plan for the upcoming fall TV season, and it kicks off on Monday, Sept. 25 with The Voice‘s Season 13 premiere.

RELATEDThis Is Us Scheduling Twist: NBC Will Not Move Hit Drama to Thursday

Last season’s freshman hit, This Is Us, returns the following night (in its usual time slot, following a rethink on NBC’s part), where it will first lead into Law & Order True Crime (and, later, Chicago Med).

Blindspot Season 3 closes out the Peacock’s scripted premiere plan on Friday, Oct. 27, where it originally was going to lead into Taken Season 2, though the latter has since been bumped to midseason.

On tap for midseason are new seasons of Timeless, Shades of Blue and The Wall, as well as the freshman shows A.P. Bio, The Awesome Show, Champions, Ellen’s Game of Games, Genius Junior, Good Girls, The Handmade Project, Reverie and Rise.

RELATEDNBC Fall Schedule: Blindspot, Blacklist on the Move

MONDAY, SEPT. 25
8/7c The Voice
10 pm THE BRAVE (new) — Read our First Impression

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26
8 pm The Voice
9 pm This Is Us
10 pm LAW & ORDER TRUE CRIME: THE MENENDEZ MURDERS (new)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27
8 pm The Voice
9 pm Law & Order: SVU
10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28
8 pm Superstore
8:30 pm The Good Place
9 pm WILL & GRACE (new-ish)
9:30 pm Great News
10 pm Chicago Fire

RELATEDFall TV Schedule 2017: What’s on When? And Versus What?

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29
9 pm Dateline

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4
8 pm The Blacklist

FRIDAY, OCT. 27
8 pm Blindspot

THURSDAY, NOV. 9
8 pm Thursday Night Football (through Dec. 14)

