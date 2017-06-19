NBC Fall Premiere Dates: The Voice and This Is Us Kick Things Off, Taken Is MIA

NBC is the third network (following The CW and CBS) to reveal its precise roll-out plan for the upcoming fall TV season, and it kicks off on Monday, Sept. 25 with The Voice‘s Season 13 premiere.
Last season’s freshman hit, This Is Us, returns the following night (in its usual time slot, following a rethink on NBC’s part), where it will first lead into Law & Order True Crime (and, later, Chicago Med).
Blindspot Season 3 closes out the Peacock’s scripted premiere plan on Friday, Oct. 27, where it originally was going to lead into Taken Season 2, though the latter has since been bumped to midseason.
On tap for midseason are new seasons of Timeless, Shades of Blue and The Wall, as well as the freshman shows A.P. Bio, The Awesome Show, Champions, Ellen’s Game of Games, Genius Junior, Good Girls, The Handmade Project, Reverie and Rise.
MONDAY, SEPT. 25
8/7c The Voice
10 pm THE BRAVE (new) — Read our First Impression
TUESDAY, SEPT. 26
8 pm The Voice
9 pm This Is Us
10 pm LAW & ORDER TRUE CRIME: THE MENENDEZ MURDERS (new)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27
8 pm The Voice
9 pm Law & Order: SVU
10 pm Chicago P.D.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 28
8 pm Superstore
8:30 pm The Good Place
9 pm WILL & GRACE (new-ish)
9:30 pm Great News
10 pm Chicago Fire
FRIDAY, SEPT. 29
9 pm Dateline
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4
8 pm The Blacklist
FRIDAY, OCT. 27
8 pm Blindspot
THURSDAY, NOV. 9
8 pm Thursday Night Football (through Dec. 14)
Why are they waiting so late to start Friday programming (other than Dateline)? Are they just going to show encores of other shows that first month?
I’m wondering about this too, especially since Blindspot has resumed production already.
Moving Blindspot to Friday @8:00 is a sure killer. Why bring it back if you are going to let it die a slow death
WOW. The only NBC show I will be watching is the Blacklist. I’m stunned
Nothing I want to watch except This Is Us.
For me, it’s TIU plus ‘The Good Place’ and ‘Great News.’ :)
(Also looking forward to ‘Trial & Error,’ whenever it’s supposed to come back — I heard it was renewed for a 2nd season, but it’s not listed with the “on tap for midseason” shows, so maybe they’re saving it for late spring/early summer…)
I’m glad Blindspot, is returning.
where is chicago med????
Re-read intro.
Weird that The Voice getting a 3 night premiere for the new season. I’m excited for the new seasons of This Is Us, Superstore, The Good Place, and The Blacklist.
They changed the schedule again? Can’t they make up their minds?
Guess I’ll be watchong Blindspot on hulu.
Can’t remember, when is Timeless 10 episode returning…next Spring or Summer or was it a mid season replacement somewhere?
“Midseason,” as keystroked above. Could be as late as summer. No one knows.
Where’s Chicago Med I the line-up