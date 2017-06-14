The Originals Season 5 Twist Could Set the Stage for Another Spinoff

Warning: This article contains a major spoiler from The Originals‘ upcoming fourth season finale. Proceed at your own risk!

Hope Mikaelson is about to hit another growth spurt.

Though neither The CW nor Warner Bros. TV are commenting, sources confirm to TVLine that The Originals is bracing for a significant time jump, setting the stage for a much older Hope — think late teens — to be introduced in Season 5. The time jump could arrive as soon as the June 23 season finale (The CW, 8/7c); casting for the “new” role, currently being portrayed by the phenomenal Summer Fontana, is now underway.

We also hear there’s potential for adult Hope to snag her own spinoff, though neither The CW nor Warner Bros. TV would comment on that either. Of course, if Hope does end up at the center of a third series in the Vampire Diaries universe, it would be sort of like a prophecy coming to fruition — albeit one foretold by executive producer Julie Plec.

“I think there are future shows down the line that can be spawned out of this world and could tell good stories,” Plec told TVLine back in March while discussing the letter Klaus sent to Caroline in the series finale of The Vampire Diaries. “It’s a hope for the future if nothing else.”

As for what else the future might hold for Hope, Plec reminded TVLine that “the idea of [Caroline and Alaric’s] school as a safe haven for young supernatural beings certainly has a lot of relevance for Hope,” leading many viewers — including the one currently typing this — to believe that Hope will relocate from New Orleans to Mystic Falls by the end of the season.

What are your thoughts on Hope time-jumping her way to a potential spinoff? Drop ’em in a comment below.