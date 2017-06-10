Adam West, TV's Batman, Dead at 88

Adam West, TV’s original Batman, has died. He was 88.

West passed away after a short battle with leukemia, his rep confirms.

West rose to fame in 1966 as the star of ABC’s Batman, which produced a total of 120 episodes over three seasons before it ended in 1968. In later years, he found work as a voiceover actor. Since 2000, he has voiced a fictionalized version of himself on Family Guy, playing the mayor of Quahog. Most recently, he appeared as himself on the 200th episode of The Big Bang Theory.

West’s family released the following statement to our sister site Variety:

Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero.

West’s extensive TV resume includes select episodes of The Detectives, Perry Mason, Gunsmoke and Fantasy Island. He also guest-starred on a number of sitcoms, including Laverne and Shirley, Murphy Brown, NewsRadio, George Lopez and The King of Queens.

West recently filmed a guest spot on NBC’s one-and-done Powerless, where he was set to portray Dean West, the chairman of Wayne Industries who visits Charm City to deliver bad news to Bruce Wayne’s cousin Van. The series was ultimately pulled from NBC’s schedule and his episode never aired.

Burt Ward, who played Robin to West’s Batman in the 1960s TV series, gave the following statement to Variety:

I am devastated at the loss of one my very dearest friends. Adam and I had a special friendship for more than 50 years. We shared some of the most fun times of our lives together. Our families have deep love and respect for each other. This is a terribly unexpected loss of my lifelong friend. I will forever miss him. There are several fine actors who have portrayed Batman in films. In my eyes, there was only one real Batman that is and always will be Adam West. He was truly the Bright Knight.

Seth Green, who worked with West on Family Guy and Robot Chicken, has also paid tribute:

(1/2) Seth Green on #AdamWest :

He was a true hero of mine — grew up watching him as Batman, and got the privilege of both working with .. — Cynthia Littleton (@Variety_Cynthia) June 10, 2017

(2/3) Seth Green on #AdamWest :

and directing him. He's generous and always classy. Very sad to think of the world without … — Cynthia Littleton (@Variety_Cynthia) June 10, 2017