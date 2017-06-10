Adam West, TV's Batman, Dead at 88

Adam West, TV’s original Batman, has died. He was 88.
West passed away after a short battle with leukemia, his rep confirms.
West rose to fame in 1966 as the star of ABC’s Batman, which produced a total of 120 episodes over three seasons before it ended in 1968. In later years, he found work as a voiceover actor. Since 2000, he has voiced a fictionalized version of himself on Family Guy, playing the mayor of Quahog. Most recently, he appeared as himself on the 200th episode of The Big Bang Theory.
West’s family released the following statement to our sister site Variety:
Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero.
West’s extensive TV resume includes select episodes of The Detectives, Perry Mason, Gunsmoke and Fantasy Island. He also guest-starred on a number of sitcoms, including Laverne and Shirley, Murphy Brown, NewsRadio, George Lopez and The King of Queens.
West recently filmed a guest spot on NBC’s one-and-done Powerless, where he was set to portray Dean West, the chairman of Wayne Industries who visits Charm City to deliver bad news to Bruce Wayne’s cousin Van. The series was ultimately pulled from NBC’s schedule and his episode never aired.
Burt Ward, who played Robin to West’s Batman in the 1960s TV series, gave the following statement to Variety:
I am devastated at the loss of one my very dearest friends. Adam and I had a special friendship for more than 50 years. We shared some of the most fun times of our lives together. Our families have deep love and respect for each other. This is a terribly unexpected loss of my lifelong friend. I will forever miss him. There are several fine actors who have portrayed Batman in films. In my eyes, there was only one real Batman that is and always will be Adam West. He was truly the Bright Knight.
Seth Green, who worked with West on Family Guy and Robot Chicken, has also paid tribute:
RIP Caped Crusader
Aw, this one stings a lot. My dad loves Batman, and still watches the reruns. Plus I had the same birthday as Adam West.
I’m gonna miss Adam We
LOL totally got that
Truly sad to hear this as the TV Batman was a childhood fave that I still watch and let be today. It is good, though, that West was so busy and appreciated in his final years.
Best of the Batman portrayers. Great sense of humor. He will be missed. Rest in Peace Adam West.
Watching Batman with my neighborhood friends each week will forever be a treasured memory. Bruce Wayne was the Batman standard to which all other portrayals will be measured.
He always seemed in on the joke, and never took himself seriously. Not the greatest actor in the world, but always charming and endearing. I loved the twice weekly episodes in the 60-s, when Batman and Peyton Place gave birth to a very nascent form of “binge watching.” Thanks for all the Wham, Bang, Pow memories, Mr. West.
Sad news. He was a great batman and a great actor. He will be missed. RIP.
that’s the second secondary family guy cast member to die in 6 months, I wonder how they’ll handle this
Rest In Peace Chum.
Thank you, Mr. West, for Batman & your other contributions to entertainments, you’ll be missed.
RIP Mr West, Batman! Just curious, where is his partner, Robin?
I don’t know last time I checked Burt Ward was alive….yeah I’m hoping to hear a statement from him too
The Mayor of Quahog has passed I expect a special election on the next episode of Family Guy
Sad to hear. I used to watch the reruns as a kid. Surprised nobody has mentioned the animated DC film “Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders” which was released a year or two ago. It was a fun nostalgic ride. A sequel was in the works so if he finished enough of the voice work it would be the last thing he was a part of. Would be fitting in my opinion.
Adam West and Micheal Keaton–forever the best Batmans to me. RIP