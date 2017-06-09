It takes two to act out a Romeo and Juliet musical — and Emily Blunt and James Corden were more than up to the task on Thursday’s Late Late Show.

The former Into the Woods costars reunited for “Soundtrack to Romeo and Juliet,” a contemporary take on the William Shakespeare classic featuring 14 songs and seven sets, all in one take. The six-minute production closed out Corden’s three-night stint in London, with the virtuosic duo performing both Adele and Lionel Richie’s versions of “Hello,” Britney Spears’ “Toxic” and Bruno Mars’ “Just the Way You Are.” The eclectic setlist also included Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” Will Smith’s “Parents Just Don’t Understand” and, umm, Chumbawamba’s “Tubthumping.”

Romeo and Juliet was just the latest abbreviated musical in Corden’s “Soundtrack to…” series. Fellow Into the Woods castmate Anna Kendrick starred alongside the host in both “Soundtrack to a Love Story” and “Soundtrack to Growing Up.” Most recently, Corden appeared opposite Anne Hathaway in “Soundtrack to a Rom Com.”

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Emily Blunt and James Corden’s Romeo and Juliet production, then tell us where you think it ranks among The Late Late Show‘s other mini-musicals.