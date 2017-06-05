Shadowhunters Recap: Sebastian Finally Arrives in Season 2B Premiere (Plus, What's Next for Jace and Clary?)

Shadowhunters resumed its second season on Monday, throwing more curveballs at Clary and Co. than you could shake a stele at.

Let’s start with one of the biggest developments: the long-awaited arrival of Sebastian Verlac. Played by Game of Thrones‘ Will Tudor, the mysterious British Shadowhunter spent all of his screen time helping a strung-out Izzy kick her addiction to vampire blood — and if you doubt the purity of his intentions, allow me to congratulate you on your healthy sense of suspicion.

Per Isaiah Mustafa, Sebastian’s true motives will “start to come out” over the next few weeks, and although he admits that Luke “isn’t really clued into anything,” he says that the two characters do have “a little interaction down the line.”

And then there’s the “Clace”/”Climon” love triangle, which became even more complicated this week when Clary learned that she’s, in fact, not related to Jace. Though she was understandably pissed at first — especially since the news came from Valentine, rather than Jace coughing up the deets willingly — Clary eventually came around, telling her non-brother that she just needs some “time to process” the news and assuring him that they’ll “figure things out” together.

As for that process, Mustafa tells TVLine it’s “safe to say” that storyline will be dragged out for most of the season, if not beyond. (And in case you missed our earlier interview, Mustafa is firmly on #TeamClace: “There’s a pull that Jace and Clary have — a magentic pull — and why deny that?”)

Meanwhile, Clary and Simon are basically living out a Fault In Our Stars romance, wherein neither of them knows how long he’ll be able to keep walking in the sun. “What if I suddenly burst into flames?” Simon asked during the premiere, to which Clary replied, “Don’t think about that.” (Right, because telling someone not to think about something always works.) As if that wasn’t enough, Simon also had to deal with Raphael pestering him about his newfound abilities, an interrogation that’s far from over.

Last, but certainly not least, Monday’s premiere introduced viewers to a new baddie, a greater (and I use that word loosely) demon named Azazel. Identified by Magnus as one of the princes of hell, Azazel was apparently responsible for introducing war to mankind — so, you know, he’s got a history of troublemaking.

Of course, Azazel saved his greatest trick for the episode’s final moments; as a gift to Valentine, who remained in Shadowhunter custody, Azazal arranged for a little body swap with Magnus, allowing Clary’s father to escape through Alec’s boyfriend. (Hey, if you’re going to summon a prince of hell, you have to expect a few consequences.)

According to Mustafa, “things are getting much darker” in the second half of the season, with Azazel’s misdeeds being merely one part of that.

Your thoughts on Shadowhunters‘ big return? Hopes for the rest of 2B? Grade the episode below, then drop a comment with your full review.