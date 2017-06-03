Erinn Hayes Exiting Kevin Can Wait Amid Season 2 Creative Reset

Kevin Can Wait is consciously uncoupling its central duo.
Erinn Hayes, who portrayed Kevin James’ wife Donna in Season 1 of the CBS sitcom, will not be returning for Season 2, TVLine has learned exclusively. The news comes just one day after the network announced that James’ former King of Queens co-star, Leah Remini, will join the show as a full-fledged series regular following a buzzed-about guest stint at the end of Season 1.
It is currently unknown how Kevin Can Wait will address Hayes’ absence, but a source confirms to TVLine that the sitcom is heading in a new creative direction in Season 2.
In the Season 1 finale, retired cop Kevin temporarily returned to the force as part of an ongoing undercover op with former partner Vanessa Cellucci (Remini). After the case was closed, Kevin came home to learn that Donna had quit her job as a school nurse after being passed up for a promotion, meaning both of them were now unemployed. At the time, the character insisted that he had no intention of going back to work full-time, but the door was at least left open for that to be a possibility.
In addition to James and Remini, the Kevin Can Wait cast includes James’ real-life brother, Gary Valentine, who played cousin Danny on The King of Queens.
Kevin Can Wait Season 2 premieres on Monday, Sept. 25 at 9/8c.
Your thoughts on Hayes’ departure?
What?!
i know right and she did okay in the show and i think they probably did that because people talked so much negative about her on the show from the first season including those haters on Facebook and other social media so are they gonna get Kevin another wife or something?
Why is reset necessary? It wasn’t the funniest show around but it was entertaining. Plus shows don’t hit it strides right away. I don’t pay attention to ratings, so was it a ratings issue? Erinn Hayes isn’t the funniest lady but she did okay.
The funniest scene in the show was when Erinn Hayes character was sleeping with her eyes slightly open. She looked like some possessed monster. It was hilarious!!!
Why not cut to the chase and rename it King of Queens?
So basically they’re just going to have Kevin marry Leah Remini and then it’s King of Queens. Bring on Jerry Stiller, just call it what it is and be done with it.
How stupid is this?1? I couldn’t stand KOQ. Now I actually like this show and boom it’s a rehash. Get it together CBS. Stop messing with stuff that works.
Could not agree more!
Say hi to Steve, Danno, chin, and kono for me.
KOQ is not the best acronym…
The entire reason I watched the show was because of the Kevin and Donna relationship. They were perfect. If that’s over, then I’m done.
Me too!
Ok, Kevin will get a divorce off screen before the show comes back. S2 will be about his falling in love with Leah and ending in their wedding. It will become King of Queens 2.0. Will he return to work as a UPS driver?
Absolutely not surprised there was NO chemistry at all but I think 2 seasons and this show ends too awkward with LR back.
Ugh! Kevin and Donna were one of the most realistically funny couples on TV. I loved them! I’m not a big Leah Remini fan, so I don’t think I’ll be back for season 2. Plenty of other shows to check out.
Really messing up that show now. I really like Donna as the wife. If you are going to bring Leah Remini back you might as well have another King of Queens. I like Leah but the show was funny with Donna. Probably will not watch anymore if you do that. Got tired of King of Queens, that is why it ended.
She was my favorite character on the show, I did not care for the last few eps, so I will be removing this from my TiVO. I thought the show was okay, but Kevin got tiresome at times, so it is easy for me to walk away.
I do find it odd that this news breaks a day after the Leah news, it makes you wonder what’s really going on behind the scenes.
My family watched this show every week. We loved Donna and Kevin. Part of the reason we didn’t like the season finale was because it focused too much on Remini’s character. If this is the direction the show is taking then it’s not worth tuning back in.
Maybe S1 is just a big dream for Doug Hefferton and he’ll be back delivering packages again next year.
I was just waiting for the other shoe to drop. No way they were going to keep Erinn around if they have Leah Remini.