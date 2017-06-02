ABC's The Good Doctor: Our Fall TV First Impression

The broadcast networks have nearly 20 shows debuting this fall, including The CW’s soapy new Dynasty, NBC’s look at Brave military heroes and the adventures of Fox’s Gifted mutants. To help you prep for it all, TVLine is offering First Impressions of the not-for-review pilots.
THE SHOW | ABC’s The Good Doctor (Mondays at 10/9c, premiere date TBA)
THE COMPETITION | CBS’ Scorpion and NBC’s The Brave (new)
THE CAST | Freddie Highmore (Bates Motel), Richard Schiff (The West Wing), Hill Harper (CSI: NY), Antonia Thomas (Misfits), Nicholas Gonzalez (Pretty Little Liars), Beau Garrett (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce) and Chuku Modu
THE SET-UP | Highmore plays Dr. Shaun Murphy, a prospective hire at a prestigious San Jose hospital — if some skeptical colleagues can come to see the upside, versus simply the liabilities, of his autism diagnosis. Schiff plays the hospital president/Murphy’s longtime champion, while Harper and Gonzalez’s docs are among those opposed to the autistic savant’s hiring.
THE FIRST IMPRESSION | Highmore. Three-time Emmy winner Schiff. Adapted from a Korean series by House‘s own David Shore. The Good Doctor boasts great DNA. I thought for sure the pilot would bowl me over with swelling emotional moments, but it never quite did — partly because it takes a while to build up momentum, repeatedly cutting away as it does from Dr. Murphy’s detoured trip to his final interview and the fascinating debate among the hospital board to a B-story that, I suppose, gives us some context for his eventual arrival. That said, the very final scene packs quite a punch, as Dr. Murphy unwittingly puts a colleague on notice.
This has the potential to be a refreshingly thought-provoking hospital drama, based on the buttons pushed in the pilot alone. Schiff (who gets to gloriously orate in a way few can do) and Highmore share a warm dynamic, Harper and Gonzalez present formidable foils and Thomas (playing a fellow surgeon) is poised to be our emotional “in” to Shaun’s distinct, distant world (which is literally illustrated with on-screen diagrams that I have to wonder will eventually go the way of MacGyver‘s).
THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE | Assuming NBC’s The Brave gets lost amid this TV season’s multiple military-themed newbies, The Good Doctor looks to be in a two-way race with CBS’ tried-and-true Scorpion. If it can land somewhere between the 0.7 demo rating that ill-fated Conviction barely mustered last fall, and the 1.1 posted by Castle‘s farewell run, ABC should consider than a clean bill of health.
Freddie Highmore is great, but I can’t help but think this would have been a good opportunity to inject some diversity into the casting. Every time a network adapts a telenovela (Ugly Betty, Jane the Virgin, Devious Maids) they honor the show’s Latin roots by making the main character(s) Latin American. Considering that several of the show’s producers are Korean American I’m surprised they didn’t push harder for an Asian lead here.
Good point. Also, while Freddie is indeed great, after Bates Motel it feels like he traverses a somewhat familiar route.
The one I’m looking forward to most. Love Freddie
I don’t know if I’d want to watch this one on a long-term basis. It could depend on whether there are enough supporting characters with good stories to keep my interest.
Does anyone know if anyone on the writing staff is autistic, or if there is at least a consultant? I have low levels of trust when it comes to neurotypical writers writing neurodivergent characters. Not that they can’t, a lot just don’t seem to try that hard to actually understand people with brains that function differently. Usually rely heavily on stereotypes. I hope they put the work into this character.
I am sure that will be asked and answered at summer press tour in August.
Yeah, it’ll be interesting to see how they’ll deal with that part of things, too. I too hope they can make that work, because I agree that’s an important aspect worth getting right.
The part of the promo I was most intrigued by is Shaun’s relationship with his mentor, so hearing more about the bond between them here sounds promising. And judging from the review’s “thought-provoking” comment, that gives me hope that the more gentle approach the promo gave off will stick, which is good.
So yeah. This is one of the new shows I’ve been looking forward to the most, and this review just adds to that feeling. Hooray :).
I’m getting a little tired of the ‘smartest guy in the room’ cliche. Oh look, he’s the only one that can solve this problem (surgery, mystery, defusing the bomb, etc.), so we just have to put up with his quirks and anti-social tendencies! At least this time the main character has an actual diagnosis instead of with other shows where the SGITR is just an a-hole.
I know what you mean and I agree although I did like the trailer so will at least give this a try in the fall.
I’m looking forward to see the show since Freddie is in it. Hope the show will do well on Monday nights.
Al through the trailer all i could hear in my head was a familiar voice screaming…NORMAN!!
Freddie Highmore was terrific on Bates Motel, and I’d love to watch him in something else, but I just feel exhausted from all of the cop shows, doctor shows, lawyer shows, crime procedurals, etc, on TV nowadays, that I’m very hesitant to start anymore shows revolving around those formats. I already have many shows I’ve watched both past and present revolving around these professions, and while I will watch Greys till the very end, It has definitely made me tired of repetitive hospital shows (the only reason I watch Chicago which I’m a half season behind on is because of the Chicago crossovers). I might change my mind, but I think I’ll wait to see the reviews and the buzz around the first couple episodes before I check it out.
If Highmore ever turned in a less than first rate performance even as a young kid, I missed it. Very much looking forward to seeing him in this new show.