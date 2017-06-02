TVLine Items: L&O True Crime Taps ER Star, HBO's Room 104 Teaser and More

ER alum Anthony Edwards will be casting judgment in Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.

The actor will star in the first installment of producer Dick Wolf’s anthology series as Los Angeles judge Stanley Weisberg, who oversaw the murder trial of brothers Lyle (Miles Gaston Villanueva) and Erik Menendez (Gus Halper), our sister site Deadline reports. The show’s cast also includes Edie Falco (The Sopranos) as defense attorney Leslie Abramson.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders premieres this fall on NBC.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* HBO has released a trailer for the Duplass brothers’ half-hour anthology series Room 104, premiering Friday, July 28 at 11:30/10:30c. The ensemble cast features Orlando Jones (American Gods), James Van Der Beek (Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23) and Mae Whitman (Parenthood), among others.

* Showtime has greenlit the eight-hour limited series Escape at Dannemora, starring Benicio del Toro (Traffic), Patricia Arquette (Medium) and Paul Dano (War & Peace). Executive-produced and directed by Ben Stiller, the stranger-than-fiction drama is based on the infamous 2015 prison break in upstate New York and the ensuing manhunt for two convicted murderers who were aided in their escape by a married female prison employee with whom they both became sexually entangled.

* Orange Is the New Black has promoted Jessica Pimentel, who plays Maria Ruiz, to series regular for Season 5, per Deadline.