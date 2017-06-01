The Flash Scoop: Season 4 Villain Is Exactly Who You Think It Is — Cast Him!

The following will come as little surprise to The Flash fans who were paying attention during the last six episodes of Season 3: Barry Allen’s next adversary — once he finds his way out of the Speed Force prison, that is! — will be Clifford DeVoe aka The Thinker, sources tell TVLine. (Reps for the CW superhero series had no comment.)
Season 4 will thus mark the first time that the Crimson Comet will not clash with a sinister speedster — just as showrunner Andrew Kreisberg first revealed in March at PaleyFest: “Next season we’re not going to have a speedster [as the Big Bad].”
DeVoe’s eventual introduction was first hinted at during a March episode in which Abra Kadabra, an Earth-19 metahuman from the future, told Barry, “There’s Thawne, Zoom, DeVoe… but none of them hurt you like Savitar.” Then in last month’s season finale, Barry’s future time remnant known as Savitar said while surveying S.T.A.R. Labs, “This is where we came up with the cerebral inhibitor… to use against DeVoe.” When Barry asked about that name, Savitar shrugged, “You haven’t gotten there yet.” (Watch video below.)
In DC Comics lore, DeVoe is a legal eagle-turned-supervillain who wields technologically derived telekinesis and mind control — abilities that in the TV series’ narrative he perhaps acquired during the particle accelerator explosion. Across his assorted print incarnations, The Thinker has been the genius mastermind behind the works of other criminals, as well as a onetime recruit of the Suicide Squad.
Casting is now underway for a 40something actor to play what one might call “the fastest mind alive.” Who’s your pick to taunt Team Flash this fall?
It only took 4 seasons for them to finally stop repeating the exact same story? Wow.
It’s crazy how few of Flash’s enemies in his rogue’s gallery actually have superspeed yet that’s all the TV show seems to want to do. It’s much more interesting when Flash has to overcome something totally different from his own powers instead of this constant story of “I have to be faster!!”.
It is about time. My wife has given up because it’s always the same (I think she gave up for good around the time of Grodd’s return). There are some villains it’s good to see back (eg, Trickster, Captain Cold) but many others where it just feels like retreading the same ground with nothing new.
Flash did a couple of things really well this season, like adding Julian. But for every good thing there were 5 steps back – like Jessie moving to be with Wally and then leaving three episodes later, or the four episode long cycle of meaningless engagement, breakup and engagement again.
Good start. I hope he's the big bad for 1 of several arcs & not the season's.Hope the next thing we hear is how Barry is going to be hero & not team flash's or Iris's socket puppet. Or that the team will be rotating to fit the stories & not packed in like sardines into every ep.
I gotta be honest, I think The Flash is the kind of show that would benefit from a much less serialized approach in terms of threats. The show needs to get back to being lighthearted and funny, and a season long villain that casts a shadow of doom over the whole season (because he can't be defeated until May) is a problem. How about spread some two or three parters throughout the season instead? Make it more of an old-fashioned, episodic villain of the week show, with ongoing character stuff. Cast some fun, campy actors who do good villains, like Abra Kadabra. I'm glad this guy's at least human, and not another "monster in a mask" like Zoom and Savitar. Maybe that could be an improvement. As a lawyer he could interact more with CSI Barry and Joe at CCPD, get us out of Star Labs, which is suffocating the show in terms of location paralysis. I want more of Barry's secret identity and day job, more of him outside in Central City, interacting with the citizens as a hero on a regular basis.
I agree with Barry needing to interact more with citizens. I think their new HQ should be underground too. More secretive. Plus, Star Labs is just sitting there with expensive tech, and The Flash is rumored to have technical help in Central City. . . high tech technical help. Put two and two together. . . people aren't that stupid in real life. They'd know by now.
You are preaching to the choir – I've been saying the same thing for some time.
