The Flash Scoop: Season 4 Villain Is Exactly Who You Think It Is — Cast Him!

The following will come as little surprise to The Flash fans who were paying attention during the last six episodes of Season 3: Barry Allen’s next adversary — once he finds his way out of the Speed Force prison, that is! — will be Clifford DeVoe aka The Thinker, sources tell TVLine. (Reps for the CW superhero series had no comment.)

Season 4 will thus mark the first time that the Crimson Comet will not clash with a sinister speedster — just as showrunner Andrew Kreisberg first revealed in March at PaleyFest: “Next season we’re not going to have a speedster [as the Big Bad].”

DeVoe’s eventual introduction was first hinted at during a March episode in which Abra Kadabra, an Earth-19 metahuman from the future, told Barry, “There’s Thawne, Zoom, DeVoe… but none of them hurt you like Savitar.” Then in last month’s season finale, Barry’s future time remnant known as Savitar said while surveying S.T.A.R. Labs, “This is where we came up with the cerebral inhibitor… to use against DeVoe.” When Barry asked about that name, Savitar shrugged, “You haven’t gotten there yet.” (Watch video below.)

In DC Comics lore, DeVoe is a legal eagle-turned-supervillain who wields technologically derived telekinesis and mind control — abilities that in the TV series’ narrative he perhaps acquired during the particle accelerator explosion. Across his assorted print incarnations, The Thinker has been the genius mastermind behind the works of other criminals, as well as a onetime recruit of the Suicide Squad.

Casting is now underway for a 40something actor to play what one might call “the fastest mind alive.” Who’s your pick to taunt Team Flash this fall?

84 Comments
  1. KingShark says:
    June 1, 2017 at 1:53 PM

    How about Zeljko Ivanek?

    Reply
  2. LethargicPlaysGames (@lethargicj) says:
    June 1, 2017 at 1:55 PM

    It only took 4 seasons for them to finally stop repeating the exact same story? Wow.

    It’s crazy how few of Flash’s enemies in his rogue’s gallery actually have superspeed yet that’s all the TV show seems to want to do. It’s much more interesting when Flash has to overcome something totally different from his own powers instead of this constant story of “I have to be faster!!”.

    Reply
    • Ben says:
      June 1, 2017 at 3:00 PM

      It is about time. My wife has given up because it’s always the same (I think she gave up for good around the time of Grodd’s return). There are some villains it’s good to see back (eg, Trickster, Captain Cold) but many others where it just feels like retreading the same ground with nothing new.

      Flash did a couple of things really well this season, like adding Julian. But for every good thing there were 5 steps back – like Jessie moving to be with Wally and then leaving three episodes later, or the four episode long cycle of meaningless engagement, breakup and engagement again.

      Reply
  3. Stephen S. Bowman says:
    June 1, 2017 at 1:56 PM

    idk if its just me but all that stuff just mention above about his abilities seems pretty badass

    Reply
    • herman1959 says:
      June 1, 2017 at 7:59 PM

      OK, but I just hope he didn’t get his powers from the particle accelerator explosion. I’m tired of hearing about it.

      Reply
  4. Azerty says:
    June 1, 2017 at 1:56 PM

    As every summer for the past few years I will repeat myself by saying: Tom Welling!!!

    Reply
  5. David S. says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:03 PM

    How much you want to bet they get lazy and make him be another alternate Wells?

    Reply
  6. Nick says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:04 PM

    “This is where we came up with the cereal inhibitor… to use against DeVoe.”

    Are evil Corn Flakes trying to take over the world? Has Tony the Tiger and Cap’n Crunch gone to the dark side?

    Reply
    • Matt Webb Mitovich says:
      June 1, 2017 at 2:16 PM

      Well played. And fixed. (My new desktop computer has a strange, aggressive algorithm for autocorrecting.)

      Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:06 PM

    John Simm. This show needs a fun, scenery chewing villain

    Reply
  8. kate says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:15 PM

    I think they might have to change his profession because they don’t want people to be complaining he is just a super powered version of Prometheus. And they can’t just rest on their laurels and have him be a scientist or a professor, they’ve done that too. All for an engineer because they are entitled to make Prison Break references even if Snart isn’t around.

    Reply
  9. Lysh says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:19 PM

    Michael Rosenbaum. Idk. Glad it’s not another speedster.

    Reply
  10. Mary T says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:28 PM

    Maybe he got his powers from the particle accelerator or maybe he got them from the speed force lightening storm that happened in the finale. They already demonstrated that a portion of the speed force in the form of the sorcerer’s stone would give others powers and that they weren’t all speedsters. Magenta was one of those given powers that way and she manipulated metal.
    ———
    Is Zachary Levi busy?

    Reply
  11. Mike says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:30 PM

    Have they specifically referred to Devoe being Male yet?

    The quotes above don’t.

    Just out of curiousity. Could open things up a little…

    Reply
    • Matt Webb Mitovich says:
      June 1, 2017 at 2:44 PM

      Yes, they are casting a male as Clifford. .

      Reply
      • Mike says:
        June 1, 2017 at 3:11 PM

        Okay. Some of these shows take liberties with that sort of thing to throw people off. I know the character was male in the comics.

        At this point I’d just follow the usual formula:
        A) are they available and not too “big” of a name for a CW show?
        B)has their show just been cancelled?/pilot not been picked up?
        C)have they worked with Berlanti before?
        Especially given the previous castings of Victor Garber and Tom Cavanaugh. People like known quantities.
        So I’d be looking at maybe Sam Jaeger or Josh Stewart. Both have worked on his shows before but I don’t know if they’re available. Stewart especially is probably busy given his IMDb page. But dang he could do the creepy thing well.

        Reply
  12. theschnauzers says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:33 PM

    Two possibilities who would be in the right age range — Jamie Bamber (BSG, Law and Order UK) or his onetime lookalike castmate from the UK’s Horatio Hornblower movies from the late 1990s, Ioan Gruffudd (whose one season series from CBS currently airs on the CW Seed streaming service) Ioan and Jamie are both 43-44 years old.

    Reply
    • chuckiechk says:
      June 1, 2017 at 8:18 PM

      Ioan was apart of the CW when he was part of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s one-and-done show “Ringer”. “Forever” was an ABC show

      Reply
  13. Jason says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:35 PM

    I like TVLine’s suggestion of David Giuntoli from Grimm. Though, there would have to be a a scene with The Thinker and The Atom during the crossover next year. Ian Somerholder, Matt Davis, Steven McQueen, Michael Malarkey, Michael Trevino, or Zach Roerig all from TVD.

    Reply
  14. Tasha says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:35 PM

    I vote for Giovanni Ribisi

    Reply
  15. ToyCannon says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:04 PM

    Ryan Philippe or Noah Wyle

    Reply
  16. Mo says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:16 PM

    Good start. I hope he’s the big bad for 1 of several arcs & not the season’s.Hope the next thing we hear is how Barry is going to be hero & not team flash’s or Iris’s socket puppet. Or that the team will be rotating to fit the stories & not packed in like sardines into every ep.

    Reply
    • David Knowles says:
      June 1, 2017 at 4:52 PM

      They could do it pod format. So it Devoe manipulating different set of villains and then the final pod be them finally discovering the person behind the bad guys increasingly sophisticated schemes

      Reply
  17. leolaporte says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:23 PM

    NEIL PATRICK HARRIS

    Reply
  18. EdL (@gutturniform) says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:23 PM

    Christopher Meloni.

    Reply
    • Mike says:
      June 1, 2017 at 3:29 PM

      Meloni has a new show on Syfy now. “Happy”. Probably not available.
      Would’ve been interesting though.

      Reply
  19. NunayaBidness says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:35 PM

    For better known names, I would pick KevinMcKidd or Oded Fehr. For not quite as well known names, let’s go with Johann Urb, Jason Behr or Cam Gigandet.

    Reply
  20. Shaun says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:37 PM

    David Giuntoli or the guy who played Constantine :D

    Reply
  21. jason says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:41 PM

    Russell Hornsby from Grimm. Can handle a more meaty role from his time on Lincoln heights but also can do humor

    Reply
  22. Ted says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:43 PM

    How about Bertie Carvel from Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell?

    Reply
  23. peterwdawson says:
    June 1, 2017 at 4:03 PM

    Eh, leave Barry in the Speedforce for a couple of episodes before letting him out.

    Reply
  24. Linda says:
    June 1, 2017 at 4:06 PM

    Tom Welling or Michael Rosenbaum. :)

    Reply
  25. Jessica says:
    June 1, 2017 at 4:10 PM

    Tom Welling

    Reply
  26. Andy says:
    June 1, 2017 at 4:15 PM

    Tom Mison

    Reply
  27. squareblackframes says:
    June 1, 2017 at 4:18 PM

    How about Tim DeKay?

    Reply
  28. Lily says:
    June 1, 2017 at 4:19 PM

    I gotta be honest, I think The Flash is the kind of show that would benefit from a much less serialized approach in terms of threats. The show needs to get back to being lighthearted and funny, and a season long villain that casts a shadow of doom over the whole season (because he can’t be defeated until May) is a problem. How about spread some two or three parters throughout the season instead? Make it more of an old-fashioned, episodic villain of the week show, with ongoing character stuff. Cast some fun, campy actors who do good villains, like Abra Kadabra. I’m glad this guy’s at least human, and not another “monster in a mask” like Zoom and Savitar. Maybe that could be an improvement. As a lawyer he could interact more with CSI Barry and Joe at CCPD, get us out of Star Labs, which is suffocating the show in terms of location paralysis. I want more of Barry’s secret identity and day job, more of him outside in Central City, interacting with the citizens as a hero on a regular basis.

    Reply
    • Shae says:
      June 1, 2017 at 7:12 PM

      I agree with Barry needing to interact more with citizens. I think their new HQ should be underground too. More secretive. Plus, Star Labs is just sitting there with expensive tech, and The Flash is rumored to have technical help in Central City. . . high tech technical help. Put two and two together. . . people aren’t that stupid in real life. They’d know by now.

      Reply
    • herman1959 says:
      June 1, 2017 at 8:35 PM

      You are preaching to the choir – I’ve been saying the same thing for some time.

      Reply
  29. Jason says:
    June 1, 2017 at 4:29 PM

    I think Daniel Stewart ( the son of sir Patrick Stewart) would be good in the role.

    Reply
  30. Redep says:
    June 1, 2017 at 4:33 PM

    -Mark Pellegrino
    -Henri Lubatti
    -Jimmy Simpson
    -Jeremy Sisto
    -Balthazar Getty

    Reply
  31. Dominique says:
    June 1, 2017 at 4:47 PM

    i like the suggestions people made of josh stewart of oded fehr! josh certainly has the creepy thing down to a tee while simultaneously is capable of drawing you in like no one else.
    with oded fehr, they could make up for not casting him as ra’s al ghul on arrow, which i still think was an atrocity.
    i would also gladly accept ioan gruffudd or ennis esmer, who is just absolutely delightful on blindspot.

    Reply
    • herman1959 says:
      June 1, 2017 at 8:48 PM

      Ioan G. would be perfect – I thought of him too – but, I believe he’s in the cast of UnReal.

      Reply
  32. John says:
    June 1, 2017 at 5:33 PM

    How about Mark Sheppard?
    He’s no longer on Supernatural and we all know how CW likes to recycle their actors

    Reply
  33. Ryan says:
    June 1, 2017 at 5:39 PM

    Julian McMahon. Do it.

    Reply
  34. David Hess says:
    June 1, 2017 at 6:15 PM

    Too bad Jonny Lee Miller isn’t available.

    Reply
  35. Scribe says:
    June 1, 2017 at 6:21 PM

    Tim Roth.

    Reply
  36. Katie_Mead says:
    June 1, 2017 at 6:37 PM

    If he’s not too busy with Outcast, I could see Hoon Lee as The Thinker. Mind you, Nelsan Ellis seems to be available, and while a little young, this is theCW, and he’s pretty enough for that channel. Enver Gjokaj has been off-screen for too long, or I could see Gabriel Mann in the role quite easily.

    Reply
  37. Brodie says:
    June 1, 2017 at 6:48 PM

    Ultimately doesn’t matter who they cast… They’ll throw in a speedster as a villain at some point. Oh, and count on a new cast member being introduced as someone OTHER than DeVoe, only for him to be DeVoe in the big reveal.

    I’m a huge Flash fan, but even I’ve gotten sick of the show’s stories.

    Reply
  38. Anthony says:
    June 1, 2017 at 7:15 PM

    First person I pictured was Jason Isaacs, but he’s way outside the age range they’re casting (even though in the comics, The Thinker’s usually been drawn older). And “40something” also means Naveen Andrews is just a tad too old, but man I’d love to see either of them as a villain in the Arrowverse.

    I’ll propose, if one more UK accent on the show wouldn’t be too many (assuming Julian is returning for season 4): Sean Maguire or Jamie Bell (if he’s not filming another season of “Turn”).

    Reply
  39. Mm says:
    June 1, 2017 at 7:16 PM

    michael rosenbaum

    Reply
  40. Brett Wilson says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:04 PM

    David Anders

    Reply
  41. Deena says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:09 PM

    Julian McMahon was the first person who popped into my head. Jeremy Sisto would be great too.

    Reply
  42. herman1959 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:11 PM

    Too bad they wasted Tom Amandes on Arrow playing Felicity’s father. Yes, I know he’s not “40-something”, but I always love him as the evil genius.

    Reply
  43. Scott says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:16 PM

    Kelsey Grammer

    Reply
  44. Jason Bielski says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:40 PM

    Will Bell and Biv be henchman?

    Reply
  45. BarryFlash says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:53 PM

    Nathan Fillion, Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Hamm, Ken Jeong

    Reply
  46. Kim says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:05 PM

    Enver Gjokaj. He’s 37. He’s well regarded in the geek community. He is likable and smart looking. You wouldn’t expect him to be a bad guy, then wham.

    Reply
  47. Laura says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:11 PM

    Hoon Lee would be great.

    Reply
  48. Gift says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:44 PM

    Hey guys, don’t act as if the last three season wasn’t a fun ride. I always say it’s the execution that matters right? I know who ever they cast as season 4 villain will be great so let’s hopefully wait and see yes?

    Reply
  49. andremar says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:29 AM

    Craig Parker maybe?

    Reply
  50. katsssblog says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:44 AM

    There are some pretty good sugestions, but I just can’t see some actors who played really known roles in new show so soon. Like Tom is Ichabod and for me he will always be that, sure he is going to find another job, but it is too soon for me to see him in this sort of series that is based on comics where people are going to judge it so much. (on side that he is 34, and it is said 40 something) And Michael Rosenbaum is great, but he will always be Lex Luthor for me. It would be very weird to see him in The Flash, I would rather see him in Supergirl as Lex masterminding something in prison. :)

    Reply
